Cramer Remix: The battle between these stocks proves why tech triumphs   

Digitization affects countless industries from retail to health care, but on Wednesday, CNBC's Jim Cramer flagged another under-the-radar group being affected: tax preparation companies.

Specifically, the "Mad Money" host stacked software-savvy TurboTax parent Intuit against legacy brick-and-mortar giant H&R Block to get some perspective on the digital wave.

His impression? That with digitization and a dash of diversification, Intuit will be a clear winner as the world increasingly goes online.

"Long story short: Intuit keeps crushing H&R Block because they're not really comparable anymore," he said. "H&R Block remains a bricks-and-mortar tax prep chain. Intuit's become a diversified software company that's really more of a play on the digitization of finance, especially for small- and medium-size business."

With tax preparation as well as non-tax-season offerings like accounting platform QuickBooks, Intuit is leveraging technology to get a leg up on the struggling H&R Block, Cramer said.

"We live in a world where technology almost always triumphs," he told investors. "That's why Intuit's been crushing H&R Block, and it's why I still like Intuit's stock even after its incredible multi-year move. H&R Block? Hard pass."