US stock futures are treading water ahead of earnings flood

U.S. stock futures were narrowly mixed this morning ahead of another big batch of corporate earnings. That follows a volatile session which saw the Nasdaq jump 1.1 percent to a record intraday high, only to finish the day lower. (CNBC)
* Cramer: Charts suggest S&P 500 could make new all-time highs by the end of earnings season (CNBC)
The government will release its June report on new home sales at 10 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts calling for an annual sales rate of 669,000 units. That would be down 0.3 percent from June’s 689,000 rate. Mortgage demand from home buyers has been falling for weeks and continued its slide yet again. (CNBC)
Dow components Coca-Cola (KO) and Boeing (BA), along with General Motors (GM), are the headliners among this morning’s earnings reports. Today’s after-the-bell reports include Facebook (FB), Dow component Visa (V), Ford Motor (F) and Mondelez (MDLZ). (CNBC)
* Coca-Cola earnings: 61 cents per share, vs 60 cents EPS expected (CNBC)
AT&T (T) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 91 cents per share, six cents above consensus forecasts, and the company also raised its full-year guidance. However, investors are focusing on revenue numbers that came in below Street forecasts. (CNBC)