US stock futures are treading water ahead of earnings flood

The White House will open its doors for the president of the European Commission today, with relations looking strained amid tariffs and the possibility of an all-out trade war. The president said on Twitter that both sides should drop all tariffs. (CNBC)

The Trump administration plans to offer to $12 billion in aid to farmers hit by tariffs on their goods. Republican senators condemned the plan, with Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker calling on President Donald Trump to "reverse course and end this incoherent" tariff. (CNBC)



* US business leaders are ‘bullish’ amid worldwide instability (NY Times)

An audio recording was made public appearing to feature Trump, while running for president in 2016, talking with his then-attorney Michael Cohen about paying for the rights to a Playboy model’s story about her alleged affair with Trump. (CNBC)

Ivanka Trump is shuttering her fashion brand following criticisms about potential conflicts of interest and a handful of protests. The president's daughter had stopped working directly with the company to serve as a senior advisor at the White House. (CNBC)

Trump defended Sinclair Broadcast Group’s proposed merger with Tribune Media, saying in a late tweet it was "so sad an unfair" that the Federal Communications Commission did not approve the $3.9 billion transaction. (Washington Post)

Former Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne has died, according to a statement by the carmaker's controlling family shareholder. Marchionne's condition had worsened after he fell gravely ill following complications during surgery in a Zurich hospital. (CNBC)



* Sergio Marchionne, the CEO who liked to fix things (Reuters)

Hundreds of thousands of tourists were forced to alter their plans during the height of summer vacation after heavy smoke from a wildfire burned near Yosemite National Park. The wildfire could hurt tourist-dependent businesses. (USA Today)

Facebook (FB) officials said the social network is using a range of techniques, including artificial intelligence, to counter Russian operatives or others who use deceptive tactics and false information to manipulate public opinion. (Reuters)



* Facebook dodges questions about Russian interference in upcoming US midterm elections (CNBC)

British drug giant GlaxoSmithKline announced today it is investing $300 million in consumer genetics company 23andMe, forging a four-year collaboration to discover medicines using human genetics as a guide. (CNBC)