Futures were higher this morning after an unusual session which saw the Dow chalk up a triple-gain while the Nasdaq was falling just over 1 percent. The Nasdaq was primarily impacted by Facebook's tumble, but it is still on track for a positive week. (CNBC)



* Facebook's $100 billion-plus rout is the biggest loss in stock market history (CNBC)

Investors will get their first look at second-quarter GDP this morning at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts calling for a 4.4 percent annual growth rate. At 10 a.m. ET, the University of Michigan will issue its final July consumer sentiment index, expected to rise to 97.3 from the mid-month reading of 97.1. (CNBC)



* Trump says he will be happy with a GDP number with a '4' in front of it (CNBC)

Twitter (TWTR), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Merck (MRK) and Chevron (CVX) are this morning's earnings headliners, with Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Goodyear Tire (GT), Moody's (MCO), Phillips 66 (PSX), and Synchrony Financial (SYF) also scheduled to report. There are no earnings scheduled after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) shares were 4 percent higher in premarket after it reported quarterly profit of $5.07 per share, more than double the $2.50 consensus estimate, although revenue did come in below Street forecasts. Profit topped $2 billion for the first time as Amazon sees increasing benefits from its cloud and advertising businesses. (CNBC)