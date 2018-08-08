The S&P 500 is closing in on a record high

Futures were modestly higher this morning, giving the S&P 500 a shot at moving past its January 26 record high. It currently sits 0.5 percent short of that mark and its Tuesday close was the highest since that date. (CNBC)



* Cramer says index fund buying and buybacks are creating a 'stock shortage' (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) remains on watch following a busy Tuesday that saw CEO Elon Musk tweet about possible plans to take the company private, as well as reports of a $2 billion investment in the automaker from a Saudi Arabia investment fund. Shares were slightly lower in premarket. (CNBC)



* Why Elon Musk wants to take Tesla private (CNBC)

* Experts cast doubt on Musk's envisioned buyout of Tesla (WSJ)

CVS Health (CVS), Mylan (MYL) and The New York Times (NYT) are among the companies reporting quarterly earnings this morning. After-the-bell earnings include 21st Century Fox (FOXA) and U.S. Auto Parts (PRTS). (CNBC)

Investors will get the weekly look at mortgage applications from the Mortgage Bankers Association at 7 a.m. ET. Additionally, the Energy Department will report on oil and gasoline inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET. (CNBC)