Stocks are set for a rebound despite new China tariffs

Futures were higher this morning after initially falling on news of additional tariffs imposed by the White House. That comes after the biggest one-day drop for the Nasdaq since July 27, and the end of winning streaks for the Dow and S&P 500. (CNBC)

* Wilbur Ross: Trump's new trade tariffs aimed at modifying China's behavior (CNBC)
* Cramer: China's stock market wouldn't be tumbling if the US was losing the trade war (CNBC)

Auto parts retailer AutoZone (AZO), restaurant chain Cracker Barrel (CBRL), and food maker General Mills (GIS) will issue quarterly earnings reports this morning. There are no reports scheduled after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

The National Association of Home Builders will release its September sentiment index in the day's only economic report. Consensus forecasts call for a drop to a reading of 66 from August's 67, with the number set for release at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

President Donald Trump will impose 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, and those duties will rise to 25 percent at the end of the year. The action heightens the conflict between the world's two largest economies. (CNBC)

In response, China's commerce ministry said today it has no choice but to retaliate against the latest round of U.S. tariffs in order to safeguard its rights and interest in a free trade world. China also said the U.S. has not been "sincere." (CNBC)

The Apple (AAPL) Watch and various other consumer gadgets are being exempted from the newest round of tariffs on goods imported from China. Some Apple products, including the MacMini, will still be affected. (CNBC)

* iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max review (CNBC)

Macy's (M) CEO Jeffrey Gennette told Recode's Code Commerce event that tariffs will start to effect Macy's and other department stores more significantly than other businesses because of their impact on apparel.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a public hearing next Monday, at which Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman who alleges that he sexually assaulted her will have the opportunity to testify under oath. (CNBC)

* Trump on Kavanaugh: 'If it takes a little delay,' that's OK (CNBC)

Rising flood waters threatened communities across the Carolinas today and forecasters warned heavy rains could cause flashing flooding. Florence menaced the U.S. Northeast with heavy rains and tornadoes after killing at least 32 people. (Reuters)

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow doubts Republicans can push another round of tax cuts through Congress before November's midterm elections. Even if the House GOP passes a tax bill, it is unlikely to get through the Senate. (CNBC)

Gary Cohn, the White House's former top economic advisor, told Reuters that Jamie Dimon would make a "phenomenal president" days after the J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) chief executive said he could beat Trump in an election.

Amazon (AMZN) plans to release at least eight new Alexa-related products before the end of the year, according to sources who spoke to CNBC. The devices include microwave ovens and an in-car gadget, with full details to be released later this month.

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa put down a significant deposit with SpaceX to become the first ever private tourist to fly around the moon on the company's Big Falcon Rocket. The mission is expected to launch in 2023. (CNBC)

* Space junk is a big problem and it's going to get worse (CNBC)

Kimbal Musk, brother of Elon Musk and Tesla board member, said the CEO is working hard for shareholders and the company's focus remains on delivering the Model 3. Tesla has struggled with nearly chronic production and delivery delays. (CNBC)

FedEx (FDX) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $3.46 per share, falling short of the $3.81 consensus estimate, although its revenue did beat Street forecasts. FedEx said its results were impacted by a move to accelerate pay raises following tax reform, and the company did raise its full-year earnings guidance.

Oracle (ORCL) beat estimates by two cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 71 cents per share, although the business software company's revenue did fall slightly below forecasts amid disappointing sales in its cloud services and license support unit.

Avon Products (AVP) was recently approached by Brazilian cosmetics company Natura Cosmeticos about a possible takeover, according to sources quoted by Dow Jones. However, the sources say the talks are not serious and Avon is focused on a turnaround.

Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) unit is partnering with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance to use its Android operating system in automobile media displays.

Symantec (SYMC) named three nominees from activist investor Starboard Value to its board of directors. Starboard had taken a stake in the cybersecurity software company last month, and had nominated five director candidates.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) is buying UK-based insurance brokerage for $5.7 billion in cash. The move will boost the U.S. insurer's specialty risk and global reinsurance operations.

Univar (UNVR) is buying chemical and plastics distributor Nexeo (NXEO) for $2 billion in cash and stock, valuing it at $11.65 per share. Nexeo, whose stock had closed Monday at $10.01 per share, had been bought two years ago for $1.6 billion by a company run by now-Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Elliott Management has backed away from its potential $160 per share bid for Athenahealth (ATHN), according to the New York Post. Investor Paul Singer's firm had said in May it was willing to pay that price – a total of $6.9 billion - contingent on due diligence. Sources tell the paper that Singer may be mulling a bid for the health software company at a lower price.

Streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) tied with HBO in last night's Emmy Awards, with each receiving 23 awards. "Game of Thrones" took best drama, defeating last year's winner, Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale." (NY Times)

