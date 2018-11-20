Tech pulls market lower | Bitcoin drops 15% | Target tumbles on earnings

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, likely extending Monday's sharp losses at the open. The Dow and S&P 500 are at their lowest points of November, and the Nasdaq's Monday close was its lowest in nearly seven months. (CNBC)
* Cramer: The sell-off can't end until these 10 problems are fixed (CNBC)
* Once popular tech stocks like Facebook and Apple are now getting crushed: Here's what happened (CNBC)
Bitcoin dropped 15 percent today to its lowest level since September 30 of last year, according to data from CoinMarketCap.com. The drop brings bitcoin's total losses in seven days to roughly 30 percent. (CNBC)
Retailers dominate this morning's earnings, with Best Buy (BBY), Target (TGT), Kohl's (KSS) and Lowe's (LOW) among those scheduled to report. Foot Locker (FL) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are among the quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)
* Lowe's beats earnings, revenue expectations (CNBC)
* Target shares tumble as earnings miss the mark but retailer reiterates 2018 forecast (CNBC)
On the data front this morning, the government will be out with October housing starts at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts calling for a 2.4 percent increase following September's 5.3 percent decline. (CNBC)