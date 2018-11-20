Tech pulls market lower | Bitcoin drops 15% | Target tumbles on earnings

A judge temporarily blocked an order by President Donald Trump that barred asylum for immigrants who enter the country illegally from Mexico. The order takes effect immediately and lasts until at least Dec. 19. (Reuters)

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday this week, the Pentagon sent nearly 52,000 pounds of roasted turkey to American troops stationed on the U.S. border with Mexico and around the world. (CNBC)

CNBC has learned Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who became a Democratic superstar during his competitive but ultimately losing campaign against Ted Cruz, is being prodded to make a run for the White House or Texas' other Senate seat in 2020.

The White House dropped its effort to revoke CNN correspondent Jim Acosta's press credential, while implementing new restrictions on journalists covering President Trump and other White House officials. (CNBC)



* Ivanka Trump used a private email account to discuss government business (CNBC)

The first significant rainfall in six months this week could at least interrupt one of the most horrific fire seasons in California's history. The Northern California town of Paradise could see 4 inches of rain on Friday. (USA Today)

CNBC has learned the joint health-care venture by Amazon (AMZN), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) and J.P. Morgan (JPM) has hired a well-known health insurance exec who specializes in analyzing data to improve patient health.

Condo sales in Long Island City are suddenly soaring, due to Amazon's (AMZN) decision to open a new headquarters in the Queens, New York, neighborhood, according to the Wall Street Journal.