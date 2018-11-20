Morning Brief

Tech pulls market lower | Bitcoin drops 15% | Target tumbles on earnings

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, likely extending Monday's sharp losses at the open. The Dow and S&P 500 are at their lowest points of November, and the Nasdaq's Monday close was its lowest in nearly seven months. (CNBC)

Bitcoin dropped 15 percent today to its lowest level since September 30 of last year, according to data from CoinMarketCap.com. The drop brings bitcoin's total losses in seven days to roughly 30 percent. (CNBC)

Retailers dominate this morning's earnings, with Best Buy (BBY), Target (TGT), Kohl's (KSS) and Lowe's (LOW) among those scheduled to report. Foot Locker (FL) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are among the quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

On the data front this morning, the government will be out with October housing starts at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts calling for a 2.4 percent increase following September's 5.3 percent decline. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

A judge temporarily blocked an order by President Donald Trump that barred asylum for immigrants who enter the country illegally from Mexico. The order takes effect immediately and lasts until at least Dec. 19. (Reuters)

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday this week, the Pentagon sent nearly 52,000 pounds of roasted turkey to American troops stationed on the U.S. border with Mexico and around the world. (CNBC)

CNBC has learned Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who became a Democratic superstar during his competitive but ultimately losing campaign against Ted Cruz, is being prodded to make a run for the White House or Texas' other Senate seat in 2020.

The White House dropped its effort to revoke CNN correspondent Jim Acosta's press credential, while implementing new restrictions on journalists covering President Trump and other White House officials. (CNBC)

The first significant rainfall in six months this week could at least interrupt one of the most horrific fire seasons in California's history. The Northern California town of Paradise could see 4 inches of rain on Friday. (USA Today)

CNBC has learned the joint health-care venture by Amazon (AMZN), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) and J.P. Morgan (JPM) has hired a well-known health insurance exec who specializes in analyzing data to improve patient health.

Condo sales in Long Island City are suddenly soaring, due to Amazon's (AMZN) decision to open a new headquarters in the Queens, New York, neighborhood, according to the Wall Street Journal.

STOCKS TO WATCH

Intuit (INTU) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 29 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 11 cents, while the financial software company's revenue also came in above Street forecasts. The maker of TurboTax software also gave an upbeat forecast for the current quarter.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) came in eight cents above estimates with quarterly profit of 70 cents per share, while the apparel retailer also reported better than expected revenue. Urban Outfitters also reported a better than expected 8 percent increase in comparable store sales.

L Brands (LB) edged forecasts by one cent with adjusted quarterly profit of 16 cents per share, while the Victoria's Secret parent saw revenue come in slightly above estimates. The company also raised its full-year guidance, but also announced it was cutting its annual dividend in half to $1.20 per share.

L Brands also appointed John Mehas, the president of women's apparel and accessories brand Tory Burch, as CEO of the Victoria's Secret unit effective in early 2019. Victoria's Secret sales have fallen in seven of the past eight quarters.

Boston Scientific (BSX) offered to buy British drug maker BTG for about $4.24 billion in cash. The medical device maker's bid represents a premium of nearly 37 percent over BTG's Monday closing price, and the company said it would recommend the deal to its shareholders.

Boeing (BA) will hold a conference call with airlines this morning to discuss possible systems issues with its 737 MAX aircraft, according to sources quoted by Reuters.

Pure Storage (PSTG) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 13 cents per share, four cents above estimates, with the data storage company's revenue above estimates as well. Pure Storage also raised the low end of its full-year earnings outlook range.

Agilent Technologies (A) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 81 cents per share, beating estimates by seven cents, with the life sciences company's revenue also beating Street forecasts. The company also announced a $1.75 billion share buyback program.

WATERCOOLER

A highly anticipated NFL game lived up to the hype for fans last night. The Los Angeles Rams outlasted the Kansas City Chiefs, 54-51, in the highest scoring game in the history of Monday Night Football. (USA Today)

