Stocks set to drop | Key China data miss | Ditch your phone for $100K

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a sharply lower Friday open on Wall Street, with weak economic data from China to blame. If the selling were to get much worse by the close, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq could swing to declines for the week. (CNBC)
* UBS predicts a S&P 500 rally next year that's 20% higher than current levels (CNBC)
* Record $46 billion pulled from US-based stock funds this week (Reuters)
Stocks in Asia sank overnight, with the markets in China off 1.5 percent and in Japan down 2 percent. The sell-off spilled over into European trading as well after China reported November industrial production and retail sales that missed expectations. (CNBC)
With the world's second-largest economy starting to show signs of slowing as the U.S. trade war continues, Beijing confirms a temporary halt to its additional 25 percent tariffs on vehicles made in America. The move brings the tariffs back to pre-trade-war levels. (CNBC)
* Tesla cuts China prices after tariff drop on US-made cars (Reuters)
On the U.S. economic calendar this morning, November retail sales and industrial production are out at 8:30 a.m. ET and 9:15 a.m. ET, respectively. October business inventories are released at 10 a.m. ET. There are no earnings reports out today. (CNBC)