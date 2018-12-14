Stocks set to drop | Key China data miss | Ditch your phone for $100K

Starbucks (SBUX) shares were under pressure after its announcement that same-store sales growth would remain steady at between 3 to 4 percent annually over the long term, even as it expands delivery options and nearly doubles stores in China. (CNBC)

Wedbush Securities began coverage of Tesla shares with an outperform rating, saying Elon Musk's electric vehicle and energy storage company is now in the top echelon of 21st century technology companies. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) will push software updates to users in China, in a bid to avoid the impact of a court ban on some of its iPhone models there. The ban stemmed from alleged infringement of patents held by chipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM). (Reuters)

* Top Apple analyst cuts Apple iPhone shipment estimates by 20% (CNBC)

Sears, which filed for bankruptcy protection in October and has been closing dozens of stores, said same-store comparable sales increased 4.3 percent in the recently completed quarter, reversing years of declines. (WSJ)

Michael Cohen, former Trump personal lawyer, said in an interview he doesn't believe the president's defense of his alleged role in hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. Cohen was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison. (CNBC)



* Trump inauguration spending under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors (WSJ)

The open enrollment period to get health insurance next year through the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare as it's commonly known, ends Saturday for most Americans, but a few states will allow people to buy coverage after the deadline. (CNBC)

Britain's embattled Prime Minister Theresa May will go back to London empty-handed, after racing to Brussels to try to get a few more concessions from the EU on Brexit. The U.K. Parliament is legally scheduled to vote on the withdrawal agreement before Jan. 21. (CNBC)