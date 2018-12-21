Morning Brief

Stocks to break slide | Government shutdown looms | Nike jumps 8%

BY THE NUMBERS

Futures were higher this morning but stocks remain in severe correction mode. Many factors are now weighing on investor sentiment, including Fed policy, the China trade dispute, and an impending government shutdown. (CNBC)

* Cramer feels 'powerless' after Fed hike, tells investors to buy gold (CNBC)

It's a busy morning for economic numbers, with three simultaneous reports out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect durable goods orders for November to post a 1.3 percent increase after a 4.3 percent decline in October. Consensus forecasts call for a 0.3 percent increase in personal income for last month. And the third reading of third-quarter GDP is expected to show the same 3.5 percent annual growth rate that was reported last month. (CNBC)

Nike (NKE) shares were 8 percent higher in premarket after it beat on earnings, with the athletic apparel and footwear maker's revenue also coming in above Wall Street forecasts amid strong worldwide demand. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

The House passed a temporary spending bill with money for President Trump's proposed border wall, further muddying the scramble to dodge a partial government shutdown. Senators were to prepare for potential votes today. (CNBC)

Defense Secretary James Mattis will step down at the end of February, telling President Trump in an extraordinary letter that he has "a right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours." (CNBC)

* Read James Mattis' resignation letter to Trump (CNBC)

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will not recuse himself from overseeing Robert Mueller's investigations despite a DOJ ethics official recommending that he do so because of his past criticism of Mueller's probes. (CNBC)

CNBC has learned Russia has conducted another successful test of its ship-based hypersonic missile, a weapon the United States is currently unable to defend against. The weapon is expected to join Moscow's arsenal by 2022.

CNBC has learned Juul's 1,500 employees are getting a $2 billion bonus from Altria, averaging about $1.3 million each, as part of the tobacco giant's investment in the e-cigarette maker. The bonus is being paid out as a special dividend.

Apple (AAPL) said John Giannandrea, the company's recently appointed senior vice president of artificial intelligence and machine learning strategy, is now part of the company's executive team. He reports to Apple CEO Tim Cook. (CNBC)

Two congressmen are introducing a bill that would exclude digital currencies from the decades-old definition of a security. The definition has become a heated issue for those in the industry who say the law is outdated. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and IBM (IBM) had their computer networks breached by China-backed hackers, according to a Reuters report. The hackers reportedly then went on to gain access to the networks of HPE and IBM clients.

Campbell Soup (CPB) named former Pinnacle Foods CEO Mark Clouse as its new chief executive officer. According to sources quoted by Reuters, Clouse has the support of major Campbell shareholder Third Point, which has been pushing for change and a possible sale of the company.

Credit Suisse (CS), Deutsche Bank (DB), UBS Group (UBS), and Barclays (BCS) were warned by the Federal Reserve and FDIC of flaws in their "living wills," which plan for a winding down in the event of a financial crisis.

Singapore has expanded its criminal probe over Malaysian investment fund 1MDB to include Goldman Sachs (GS), according to Bloomberg. And Malaysia wants Goldman to pay $7.5 billion over its involvement in 1MDB, according to a story in today's Financial Times.

Cintas (CTAS) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.76 per share, six cents above estimates, The provider of uniforms and business supplies also raised its fiscal 2019 guidance.

Zynga (ZNGA) is buying a majority stake in Finland's Small Giant Games for about $700 million, in a move to bolster its mobile game lineup. The acquisition is Zynga's largest ever.

WATERCOOLER

"Mary Poppins Returns" is off to a strong start at the box office, earning $4.8 million from 3,900 theaters on its first day of release. It's expected to make $55 million through Sunday. (Variety)