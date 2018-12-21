Stocks to break slide | Government shutdown looms | Nike jumps 8%

The House passed a temporary spending bill with money for President Trump's proposed border wall, further muddying the scramble to dodge a partial government shutdown. Senators were to prepare for potential votes today. (CNBC)

Defense Secretary James Mattis will step down at the end of February, telling President Trump in an extraordinary letter that he has "a right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours." (CNBC)



* Read James Mattis' resignation letter to Trump (CNBC)

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will not recuse himself from overseeing Robert Mueller's investigations despite a DOJ ethics official recommending that he do so because of his past criticism of Mueller's probes. (CNBC)

CNBC has learned Russia has conducted another successful test of its ship-based hypersonic missile, a weapon the United States is currently unable to defend against. The weapon is expected to join Moscow's arsenal by 2022.

CNBC has learned Juul's 1,500 employees are getting a $2 billion bonus from Altria, averaging about $1.3 million each, as part of the tobacco giant's investment in the e-cigarette maker. The bonus is being paid out as a special dividend.

Apple (AAPL) said John Giannandrea, the company's recently appointed senior vice president of artificial intelligence and machine learning strategy, is now part of the company's executive team. He reports to Apple CEO Tim Cook. (CNBC)

Two congressmen are introducing a bill that would exclude digital currencies from the decades-old definition of a security. The definition has become a heated issue for those in the industry who say the law is outdated. (CNBC)