Stocks to break slide | Government shutdown looms | Nike jumps 8%

Futures were higher this morning but stocks remain in severe correction mode. Many factors are now weighing on investor sentiment, including Fed policy, the China trade dispute, and an impending government shutdown. (CNBC)
* Cramer feels 'powerless' after Fed hike, tells investors to buy gold (CNBC)
It's a busy morning for economic numbers, with three simultaneous reports out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect durable goods orders for November to post a 1.3 percent increase after a 4.3 percent decline in October. Consensus forecasts call for a 0.3 percent increase in personal income for last month. And the third reading of third-quarter GDP is expected to show the same 3.5 percent annual growth rate that was reported last month. (CNBC)
Nike (NKE) shares were 8 percent higher in premarket after it beat on earnings, with the athletic apparel and footwear maker's revenue also coming in above Wall Street forecasts amid strong worldwide demand. (CNBC)