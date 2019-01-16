Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: FDC, BAC, GS, BLK & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

First Data – The financial technology company will be acquired by Fiserv in an all-stock deal with an equity value of $22 billion, or $22.74 per share. First Data had closed yesterday at $17.54.

Bank of America – Bank of America reported quarterly profit of 70 cents per share, 7 cent a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts. Profit more than tripled from a year earlier.

Goldman Sachs – Goldman reported quarterly profit of $6.04 per share, well above the consensus estimate of $4.45 a share. Revenue also beat forecasts, with a 12 percent increase year over year to the highest level since 2010.

BlackRock – The asset management giant reported adjusted quarterly profit of $6.08 per share, below the consensus estimate of $6.27 a share. BlackRock also announced it was raising its dividend to $3.30 per share from $3.13.

Bank of New York Mellon – The bank earned an adjusted 99 cents per share, 7 cents a share above forecasts. Revenue was very slightly below estimates. Bank of New York Mellon also said it would be focusing "keenly" on managing it expenses this year.

United Continental – United reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.41 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 a share. The airline's revenue also came in above estimates, amid an increased customer count prompted by an expansion of its domestic network.

PG&E – PG&E is being removed from the S&P 500 index, amid the utility's stock plunge as investors assess its potential liability related to last year's California wildfires. PG&E will be replaced in the index by medical device maker Teleflex.

Snap – Snap said its 2018 fourth-quarter results are expecting to be near the top end of its previously reported guidance. Separately, the social media company announced that chief financial officer Tim Stone will be stepping down to pursue other opportunities.

Salesforce.com – Salesforce is in talks to acquire privately held software developer ClickSoftware Technologies for about $1.5 billion, according to the Israeli financial news website Calcalist. ClickSoftware is currently owned by private-equity firm Francisco Partners.

McDonald's – McDonald's lost its right to the trademark for "Big Mac" in a European Union ruling. The case had been brought by Irish fast food chain Supermac's.

Verizon – Verizon will include subscriptions to Apple's Apple Music service with some of its top-tier data plans.

Nordstrom – The retailer reported a 0.3 percent increase in comparable-store sales at its full-priced locations in November and December, less than expected. Nordstrom cites lower traffic at those stores, although it also said comparable sales at it off-price stores rose 3.9 percent during that same period. The stock has now been downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Goldman Sachs, which also removed it from its "Conviction Buy" list.

Gannett – The USA Today publisher is pursuing a purchase of digital publisher Gizmodo Media, according to The Wall Street Journal. The paper said, however, that the effort may hit a snag because of a takeover bid for Gannett by newspaper publisher MNG Enterprises.