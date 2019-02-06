Morning Brief

Stocks to open lower | Trump challenges Congress | Apple retail chief to leave

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning after five straight trading days of gains for the S&P 500. The Dow has been higher for three straight and five of the past six, while the Nasdaq has gained in four of the past five sessions. (CNBC)

Shares of Snap (SNAP) were soaring about 25 percent in the premarket after the Snapchat parent reported a narrower than expected quarterly loss of 4 cents per share. The photo messaging service saw its userbase stabilize. However, even with those huge stock gains, Snap would open at about half the value of its 2017 initial public offering price of $17 per share. (CNBC)

Dow stock Walt Disney (DIS) was modestly higher in premarket trading. The media and parks giant reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.84 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55. Revenue also came in above forecasts, with overall results boosted by the theme park business and improved results at ABC. (CNBC)

Earnings reports out this morning include the latest numbers from General Motors (GM), Eli Lilly (LLY), New York Times (NYTA) and Spotify (SPOT). Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is among those releasing their numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

More shutdown-delayed numbers are out at 8:30 a.m. ET, with the release of fourth quarter productivity figures and the November reading on the U.S. trade deficit. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

In his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump urged lawmakers to break "decades of political stalemate." But he also pushed for progress in areas where Congress has failed to find consensus during his presidency. (CNBC)

President Trump announced that he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam at the end of February as part of his administration's efforts to roll back the country's nuclear program. (CNBC)

Stacey Abrams, the failed candidate for Georgia governor and possible 2020 Senate candidate, said that the hopes of U.S. families are being "crushed" by GOP political leadership in the Democratic response to Trump's address. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) announced that retail operations chief Angela Ahrendts will leave the company in April to pursue new opportunities. Apple named company veteran Deirdre O'Brien to replace Ahrendts. (CNBC)

Electric automaker Tesla (TSLA) cut the cost of its Model 3 by $1100. The second Model 3 price reduction this year brings the cost of the least expensive variant to $42,900. (Reuters)

Facebook (FB) announced it revamped its performance review system and will now tie employee bonuses to new criteria, such as "making progress on the major social issues facing the internet and our company." (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Electronic Arts (EA) shares were sinking about 15 percent in the premarket after the the video game publisher saw revenue fall below forecasts on lower-than-expected sales for its new "Battlefield V" game, among other factors. It also warned on forward guidance.

Plantronics (PLT) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.36 per share, beating estimates by 17 cents. The maker of Bluetooth headsets also saw revenue beat Street forecasts. Shares were soaring about 8 percent in the premarket.

Toyota Motor (TM) reported slightly higher profit for its fiscal third quarter, as improved sales in Asia offset a decline in North America. However, the automaker cut its full year profit forecast due to investment losses.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) earned an adjusted $1.38 per share for the fourth quarter, matching Wall Street forecasts, while the airline's revenue came in above estimates.

United Continental (UAL) announced plans to add more premium seats on key business travel routes by retrofitting more than 100 jets.

WATERCOOLER

