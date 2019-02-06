Stocks to open lower | Trump challenges Congress | Apple retail chief to leave

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning after five straight trading days of gains for the S&P 500. The Dow has been higher for three straight and five of the past six, while the Nasdaq has gained in four of the past five sessions. (CNBC)



* Stock winners and losers in Trump's State of the Union (CNBC)

Shares of Snap (SNAP) were soaring about 25 percent in the premarket after the Snapchat parent reported a narrower than expected quarterly loss of 4 cents per share. The photo messaging service saw its userbase stabilize. However, even with those huge stock gains, Snap would open at about half the value of its 2017 initial public offering price of $17 per share. (CNBC)

Dow stock Walt Disney (DIS) was modestly higher in premarket trading. The media and parks giant reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.84 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55. Revenue also came in above forecasts, with overall results boosted by the theme park business and improved results at ABC. (CNBC)

Earnings reports out this morning include the latest numbers from General Motors (GM), Eli Lilly (LLY), New York Times (NYTA) and Spotify (SPOT). Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is among those releasing their numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)



* Spotify to buy podcast producers Gimlet Media and Anchor (CNBC)

More shutdown-delayed numbers are out at 8:30 a.m. ET, with the release of fourth quarter productivity figures and the November reading on the U.S. trade deficit. (CNBC)



* Weekly mortgage applications fall 2.5% despite a sharp drop in rates (CNBC)