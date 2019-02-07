Dow futures lower | BB&T to buy SunTrust | Trump tax returns in focus

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning after small losses for the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq and the end of a five-day win streak for the S&P 500. The major averages do remain on track for a positive week, with the Dow and Nasdaq both aiming for a seventh straight weekly gain. (CNBC)



* Cramer: Charts suggest investors 'can afford to be cautiously optimistic' (CNBC)

BB&T (BBT) said this morning it will buy rival SunTrust Banks (STI) in an all-stock deal valuing the combined company at $66 billion, creating the sixth-largest U.S. bank based on assets and deposits. The deal, billed as a merger of equals, is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Shares of SunTrust were up about 5 percent. BB&T was also higher. (Reuters)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) was 10 percent higher in premarket after beating on earnings. Comparable restaurant sales were up 6.1 percent, compared to the 4.5 percent increase that analysts had been expecting. It benefited from increased traffic and a spike in online orders. (CNBC)

Twitter (TWTR) is among the most widely watched reports on a busy morning for quarterly earnings. Other reports include Philip Morris International (PM) and T-Mobile US (TMUS). Today's after-the-bell earnings include the latest numbers from Expedia (EXPE) and more. (CNBC)



* Twitter earnings: 31 cents a share, vs 25 cents EPS expected (CNBC)

On the data front this morning, the Labor Department releases its weekly report on initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET, with economists expecting 225,000 new claims for the week ending Feb. 2. That would be down from the prior week's 253,000. (CNBC)

Fed Vice Chairman Randal Quarles, Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan, and St Louis Fed President James Bullard all have public appearances today. Bullard is a voting member of the FOMC for 2019, while Kaplan is not. As a Fed governor and vice chairman, Quarles is always a voting member. (CNBC)



* Janet Yellen: Possible next Fed move is a cut if global growth continues to slow (CNBC)