Dow set to rise | Border deal in limbo | Trump softens China deadline

Futures were higher this morning after lawmakers reached a tentative funding deal. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq are coming off their best day of February, with the Dow ending a four-day losing streak and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rising for a third straight day. (CNBC)

* European markets move higher (CNBC)
Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker all have public appearances today. None of the three presidents are voting members of the FOMC for 2019. (CNBC)

Dish Network (DISH) and Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) are among the companies issuing quarterly earnings this morning, while Dow component Cisco Systems (CSCO), AIG (AIG), MGM Resorts (MGM) and Yelp (YELP) are among the quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

On the data front, the government is out with the January Consumer Price Index at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts calling for a 0.1 percent increase in the headline number and a 0.2 percent increase in the ex-food and energy inflation rate. (CNBC)

President Donald Trump said he has reservations about a tentative spending deal, but he does not think parts of the government will shut down for the second time since December. He didn't commit to signing the agreement. (CNBC)

Trump said he would consider postponing the deadline for tariffs if the U.S. and China can reach a trade deal soon. When asked if he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the end of March, Trump said, "Not at this point." (CNBC)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Senate would vote on the Green New Deal introduced last week by Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. The bill is not expected to pass. (CNBC)

European officials told CNBC that a French candidate is well placed to take the role of European Central Bank president, but much depends on the upcoming European elections and the subsequent distribution of roles across the EU.

The national debt has surpassed $22 trillion for the first time on Tuesday. Experts warned the milestone is further proof the country is on an unsustainable financial path that could jeopardize the economic security of Americans. (USA Today)

A winter storm bringing a mix of snow, sleet and heavy rain from the Midwest to the East Coast grounded more than 2,000 flights and created hourslong delays at some of the busiest airports in the Northeast yesterday. (CNBC)

BuzzFeed News employees announced they have voted to unionize with the NewsGuild of New York. The vote came weeks after the company laid off more than 220 employees, or roughly 15 percent of its workforce. (Axios)

Apple (AAPL) hosted its first health-focused event at its Union Square store. It started with a panel on the topic of heart health and ended with a walk around the block to demonstrate the activity features on the Apple Watch. (CNBC)

CVS Health (CVS) unveiled its new health-focused concept store that's designed to help the pharmacy chain become more of a health-care provider than a place to pick up prescriptions and greeting cards. (CNBC)

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.29 per share, one cent above estimates. But the videogame publisher's revenue missed estimates, as does the company's forward guidance. Activision also announced it would cut its workforce by about 8 percent, even as it boosts the number of developers by about 20 percent to increase new content.

Amazon (AMZN) and General Motors (GM) are both in talks to invest in electric pickup truck maker Rivian Automotive, according to a Reuters report. The deal being discussed would value Rivian at $1 billion to $2 billion.

TripAdvisor (TRIP) fell two cents short of estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 27 cents per share, although the online travel review site operator did see revenue beat Street forecasts. Average monthly unique visitors were up 2 percent over a year earlier, but unique hotel shoppers fell by 11 percent.

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.07 per share, beating the $1.00 consensus estimate, while revenue also beat analyst forecasts. Akamai, which provides cybersecurity services and technology that speeds up internet content, also announced the retirement of its Chief Financial Officer Jim Benson.

Groupon (GRPN) fell three cents shy of Street forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit of 10 cents per share, although the daily deals provider did see revenue beat estimates. Active North American customers fell by 2.5 percent from the prior quarter.

General Electric (GE) won the most orders for gas turbines in 2018, according to a closely-watched report seen by Reuters. However, GE fell to second place in the rankings for the largest and most advanced machines, behind Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

DocuSign (DOCU) was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" by Deutsche Bank, which also increased its price target on the electronic document technology company's stock to $65 per share from $50. Deutsche Bank cites both valuation and its recent talks with four of DocuSign's largest e-signature customers.

Twilio (TWLO) reported quarterly profit of four cents per share, matching estimates, while the cloud computing company saw revenue beat Wall Street forecasts. Twilio, which has been increasing its spending on sales, marketing, and research, also gave weaker than expected guidance for the current quarter.

"Black Panther" lead Chadwick Boseman is set to star in Spike Lee's film "Da 5 Bloods," which has been picked up by Netflix (NFLX). "Da 5 Bloods" will be Lee's first feature with the streamer. (The Hollywood Reporter)