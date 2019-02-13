Dow set to rise | Border deal in limbo | Trump softens China deadline

President Donald Trump said he has reservations about a tentative spending deal, but he does not think parts of the government will shut down for the second time since December. He didn't commit to signing the agreement. (CNBC)



Trump said he would consider postponing the deadline for tariffs if the U.S. and China can reach a trade deal soon. When asked if he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the end of March, Trump said, "Not at this point." (CNBC)



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Senate would vote on the Green New Deal introduced last week by Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. The bill is not expected to pass. (CNBC)



European officials told CNBC that a French candidate is well placed to take the role of European Central Bank president, but much depends on the upcoming European elections and the subsequent distribution of roles across the EU.

The national debt has surpassed $22 trillion for the first time on Tuesday. Experts warned the milestone is further proof the country is on an unsustainable financial path that could jeopardize the economic security of Americans. (USA Today)

A winter storm bringing a mix of snow, sleet and heavy rain from the Midwest to the East Coast grounded more than 2,000 flights and created hourslong delays at some of the busiest airports in the Northeast yesterday. (CNBC)



BuzzFeed News employees announced they have voted to unionize with the NewsGuild of New York. The vote came weeks after the company laid off more than 220 employees, or roughly 15 percent of its workforce. (Axios)

Apple (AAPL) hosted its first health-focused event at its Union Square store. It started with a panel on the topic of heart health and ended with a walk around the block to demonstrate the activity features on the Apple Watch. (CNBC)

CVS Health (CVS) unveiled its new health-focused concept store that's designed to help the pharmacy chain become more of a health-care provider than a place to pick up prescriptions and greeting cards. (CNBC)