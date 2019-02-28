Stocks under pressure | Trump cuts summit short | GDP data set

Futures were lower this morning after the U.S.-North Korean summit ended without an agreement. The Nasdaq managed to eke out a small gain yesterday and finished at its highest since November 7. The Dow and S&P 500 were lower for a second straight day. (CNBC)
* South Korean stocks and won sell off (CNBC)
On the data front this morning, the shutdown-delayed first look at fourth quarter GDP will be out at 8:30 a.m. ET. At the same time, the Labor Department will issue its weekly look at initial jobless claims. The Chicago Purchasing Managers Index is out at 9:45 a.m. ET. (CNBC)
Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan all have public appearances during the trading day. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Fed Chairman Jay Powell attend events that take place after the market close. (CNBC)
J.C. Penney (JCP), JD.com (JD), Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), Nielsen Holdings (NLSN), Party City (PRTY) and PG&E (PCG), are among the quarterly earnings this morning, while Autodesk (ADSK), Gap (GPS) and Marriott (MAR) are among the companies out with their numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)
