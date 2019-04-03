Tony Robbins: Is the game of financial freedom still winnable?

I can still recall the day.

It was late 2010 and almost two years since the market began its 51 percent free fall.

I had just finished watching the Academy Award-winning documentary, "Inside Job," and felt a visceral anger for the recklessness of a relative few individuals and institutions in the financial community. Having grown up in a hand-to-mouth household, I felt incredible pain for the vast majority of Americans who were knee-deep in desperation. My anger moved me to action.

I embarked on a multiyear journey to interview more than 50 of the world's greatest financial minds, from Carl Icahn to Alan Greenspan to Ray Dalio to David Swensen of Yale, to the late legend and Vanguard founder Jack Bogle.

My mission was to answer one simple question: Is the game still winnable? Is the journey to financial freedom possible for any hard-working American (who isn't on the proverbial inside).

The resounding answer was yes, but it came with a host of caveats.

We are now 10 years removed from the financial crisis, but ironically, after the longest bull market in history and strong economic fundamentals, many Americans still have significant anxiety and stress about both the economy and the state of global affairs.

When I wrote "Unshakeable," my mission was to arm readers with the facts to create peace of mind in a world of increasing volatility.

There are timeless truths that will help everyone on their journey to financial freedom. Here, I want explore four of the core simple truths that we must fully grasp if we are to take full control of our future.