Dow set to drop | Tesla misses big | Biden launches 2020 bid

Joe Biden, who served eight years as Barack Obama's vice president after more than three decades in the U.S. Senate, is launching his third campaign for the presidency. The 76-year-old joins a diverse field of more than a dozen Democrats. (CNBC)



* Biden is in the 2020 race — here are some of his key policy stances (CNBC)

President Donald Trump vowed to battle every subpoena lodged by House Democrats. In recent months, Democratic leaders have issued dozens of requests for information or cooperation from Trump, his administration and his associates. (CNBC)

Speaking at an annual conference on drug abuse and addiction, Trump pledged to battle the deadly epidemic of opioid drug abuse "until our job is done," and he claimed progress even though it is unclear whether the crisis has diminished. (AP)



* More millennials, Gen Z are dying of opioid overdoses, researchers say (CNBC)

Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen told actor Tom Arnold last month that he is not guilty of some of the crimes to which he pleaded guilty to last year after breaking with the president. (CNBC)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants to denuclearize but needs "security guarantees" to do so. Speaking after a high-profile summit with Kim, Putin said Russia favored denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula. (CNBC)

Deutsche Bank (DB) and German banking rival Commerzbank have ended their merger talks, saying the combination would not have created sufficient benefits. Reports and speculation regarding a merger had been rife for months. (CNBC)

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn was granted bail by a court in Tokyo, the second time the court has approved bail since his arrest in November. He agreed to strict conditions such as not contacting his wife unless the court approves. (WSJ)

CVS Health (CVS) is about to make it easier to straighten your teeth. The drugstore chain will open "hundreds" of SmileDirectClub locations inside its stores this year, with plans to open more than 1,000 locations over the next two years. (CNBC)

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) CEO Ritch Allison said the pizzeria chain seeks to expand its global footprint to 25,000 stores in order to achieve its top objectives. That's nearly 10,000 more locations in addition to its existing pizza joints. (CNBC)