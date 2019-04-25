Dow set to drop | Tesla misses big | Biden launches 2020 bid

Dow futures were sharply lower this morning, largely on weakness in Dow-stock 3M (MMM) following an earnings miss. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were looking much better after their first down day in four sessions Wednesday. The Nasdaq set its first intraday record high since August, before finishing lower. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed at new record highs Tuesday. (CNBC)
U.S. manufacturing conglomerate 3M today said it would lay off 2,000 workers globally as it reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and cut its 2019 earnings forecast due to worsening performance in key markets. Meanwhile, Amazon.com (AMZN), Intel (INTC), Ford (F), and Starbucks (SBUX) grab the spotlight in today's after-the-bell earnings. (CNBC)
* Comcast earnings beat estimates but sales fall short, high speed internet revenue up 10% (CNBC)
* Southwest Airlines fearnings take a hit from 737 Max groundings, government shutdown (CNBC)
Microsoft (MSFT) shares were soaring in the premarket this morning after blockbuster quarterly results, pushing the company's stock market value over $1 trillion. Earnings and revenue, after the bell Wednesday, beat estimates as Microsoft's cloud business and software subscriptions surged. (CNBC)
Facebook's (FB) stock was 8% higher in premarket trading after its top and bottom lines, as well as user numbers, hit record highs during the quarter. The company also said late Wednesday it expects to pay at least $3 billion and possibly up to $5 billion in a privacy-related fine to the FTC. (CNBC)
Tesla (TSLA) shares were under pressure in premarket trading after it posted an adjusted loss of $2.90 per share for the first quarter, wider than the 69 cent loss that Wall Street was expecting. The automaker's revenue was below forecasts as well as demand for its electric cars waned. (CNBC)
* Tesla should be valued at less than $100 a share, investor says (CNBC)
* Elon Musk says Tesla will launch an insurance product in about a month (CNBC)
On the data front this morning, the Labor Department is out with initial jobless claims for last week at 8:30 a.m. ET. The government is also out with March durable goods orders at the same time. (CNBC)