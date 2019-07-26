Biggest week of earnings ahead: here are the names to watch

Next week will be the biggest week of earnings season, with 155 S&P 500 companies and seven Dow components set to report. Ahead of the onslaught, we round up what the "Halftime Report " investment committee is saying about the names to watch.

Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, which hit a new all-time high on Friday and has surged over 850% since its May IPO, is up first on Monday after the closing bell. As the company continues to announce deals with companies like Dunkin and Blue Apron, can the rise continue?

No, says Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management. On Friday's "Halftime Report, " he argued, "Part of being a successful investor is holding two things in your head at once. You could believe that the future is some sort of engineered meat that's not harmful to animals but also say I'm not going to pay what this stock is currently selling for."

Jon Najarian of Najarian Family Office on Wednesday's show advised investors to, "wait until after those earnings come out" before making a move. "This one could suffer a bit if it doesn't outperform." According to FactSet, analysts are estimating a loss of 9 cents per share and revenues of $52.5 million for Beyond Meat.

Apple

Apple, the last of the FAANG names to report this season, will release results on Tuesday after the bell. Analysts speculating that a 5G iPhone cycle could reinvigorate declining sales have reason to hope for the long-term: Apple just announced it will buy the majority of Intel's 5G smartphone modem chip division for $1 billion. But what about the short-term?

Earnings won't be anything special, predicts Brown, but you should still stick with the stock. "You're not going to have blow out numbers in any hardware. This is going to be about services, and that's where the volatility, either upside or downside, will come." Apple has been shifting more into services recently, most notably with its new entertainment streaming service, Apple TV+, to roll out in the fall.

"Regardless of what happens," Brown said on Friday, "you're still talking about one of the best companies in the world, selling at 17 times forward estimates. I think it's reasonable to be long here."

Factset estimates $2.09 in EPS and revenues of $53.3 billion for Apple. Qualcomm, the chipmaker that could suffer the most as Apple develops 5G chips in-house, is also reporting next week on Wednesday.