Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Twitter, Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Intel, Mattel & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Twitter – Twitter reported adjusted quarterly profit of 20 cents per share, beating forecasts by a penny a share. Revenue exceeded estimates, as well. Twitter also reported 139 million monetizable daily users, more than the 135 million than analysts had anticipated.

Amazon.com – Amazon reported quarterly profit of $5.22 per share, missing the consensus estimate of $5.57. The company's revenue beat forecasts, however. It was the first time in five quarters that Amazon did not post record profits, with shipping costs escalating during the quarter.

Alphabet – Alphabet earned an adjusted $14.21 per share for the second quarter, well above the consensus estimate of $11.30 a share. The Google parent's revenue also beat estimates, with the company's results boosted by its continued dominance in internet search.

Apple – Apple is buying Intel's smartphone modem chip business for $1 billion. The Wall Street Journal had reported earlier in the week that the deal was close.

Intel – Intel beat consensus estimates by 17 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.06 per share. The chipmaker's revenue also came in above Street forecasts. Intel's traditional PC business saw a 1% revenue increase compared to an expected decline. The company also raised its full-year outlook.

Starbucks – Starbucks came in 6 cents a share ahead of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 78 cents per share. The coffee chain's revenue beat estimates as well, with global same-store sales posting a 6% increase, the most in 3 years.

T-Mobile – T-Mobile earned $1.09 per share for the second quarter, 12 cents a share above estimates. The mobile carrier's revenue missed Street forecasts. T-Mobile also reported a larger-than-expected number of subscriber additions.

Expedia – Expedia came in 10 cents a share ahead of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.77 per share. Both revenue and quarterly bookings for the travel services website operator came in slightly ahead of forecasts.

Mattel – Mattel lost an adjusted 25 cents per share for its latest quarter, less than the 40 cents a share Wall Street had been expecting. Revenue was well above estimates for the toy maker, boosted by sales of action figures based on "Toy Story 4," and growth for its "Barbie" and "Hot Wheels" brands.

Charles Schwab – Charles Schwab announced a deal to acquire assets of USAA's Investment Management Co., including brokerage and managed portfolio accounts, for $1.8 billion in cash.

Berkshire Hathaway – Berkshire raised its stake in Bank of America to 950 million shares from the prior 896.2 million, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. That puts Berkshire's stake in the bank at 10.4%.