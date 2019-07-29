Cramer: 'Better-than-feared' Apple earnings may be enough to pop the stock and overall market

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

The Fed is about to cut rates for the first time since 2008 as...

The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, in a preventative move aimed at limiting the impact of trade wars and slower global growth on the U.S. economy.

Market Insiderread more

Pfizer will combine its off-patent drug business with Mylan

Pfizer shareholders would own 57% of the new company and Mylan's shareholders would get 43%.

Pharmaceuticalsread more

US-China trade talks resume with tempered expectations

Trade representatives from the U.S. and China will begin their first official in-person meeting since the G-20 truce, but neither side is showing any sense of urgency for a...

Marketsread more

The stock market could be in for a 'VIXplosion,' says widely...

With stocks on the rise, a key Fed meeting approaching and the lowest-volume month of the year coming up, the market's fear gauge could be about to spike, says NorthmanTrader...

Trading Nationread more

Boeing better get its 's--- together,' Ryanair CEO warns

Ryanair's CEO also warns investors about potential job cuts due the Boeing 737 Max grounding, now in its fifth month.

Airlinesread more

Experts worry that the census will again undercount kids younger...

Despite years of warnings, census experts worry it's likely that children younger than 5 will be undercounted again in next year's survey – and that could mean more difficulty...

Politicsread more

Trump hits the Fed again, says 'small rate cut' this week is not...

President Trump lashes out at the Fed ahead of its July meeting, criticizing it for what he sees as overly restrictive interest rates.

US Economyread more

Morgan Stanley: The S&P 500 will fail to break out for a third...

Despite the S&P 500 closing at an all-time high on Friday, the index's internals and fundamentals are too weak to maintain the rally, Morgan Stanley said Monday.

Marketsread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Starbucks, Apple, UPS,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday

Investingread more

Samsung's next big smartphone launch is coming next week — here's...

Samsung is expected to announce its new Galaxy Note 10 on Aug. 7 ahead of Apple's new iPhones in September.

Technologyread more

How Domino's plans to fight the war against GrubHub and UberEats

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of the pizza chain Monday with a sell rating because of the threat of third-party delivery platforms.

Restaurantsread more

Violence is escalating in Hong Kong. Here are three possible...

Beijing is set to deliver a formal response to the ongoing Hong Kong protests at 3 p.m. local time on Monday.

China Politicsread more
Markets

Cramer: 'Better-than-feared' Apple earnings may be enough to pop the stock and overall market

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer says Apple shares could very well rally on "better-than-feared" earnings.
  • Apple is set to report fiscal third quarter earnings after-the-bell Tuesday.
  • "People really feared this earnings period," Cramer says. "It turns out that that fear was not justified."
VIDEO0:4600:46
Cramer: Apple will rally on better-than-feared earnings
Squawk Box

Apple shares could very well rally on "better-than-feared" earnings, even if fiscal third-quarter numbers are not that great, according to CNBC's Jim Cramer

"I know it's a big week for earnings, but I'm really focused on Apple," Cramer said Monday on "Squawk Box. " "There's a lot of thought that Apple, people are so bearish on it, that it can rally on a subpar number."

If Apple were eke out a beat when it reports after-the-bell Tuesday, that may be enough to also continue an uptrend trend in the overall stock market, Cramer added.

"That's been the theme: When you have this better-than-feared, the stocks go higher," he said. "It's all about better than feared. People really feared this earnings period." He added, "It turns out that that fear was not justified."

With stocks at or near record highs, investors have become increasingly concerned about the impact of the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and global economic slowdown as well as persistently low inflation.

At the end of last month, President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a tariff truce and to restart talks aimed at resolving their market access disputes. Officials from the U.S. and China are set to meet in-person in Shanghai this week.

Twelve days before the Trump-Xi meeting at the G-20 summit in Japan, Apple had warned, in a letter dated June 17, that tariffs on its products would reduce its contribution to the economy. It also requested a waiver.

However, Trump announced Friday that his administration would not grant relief for Apple parts made in China.