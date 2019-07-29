Cramer: 'Better-than-feared' Apple earnings may be enough to pop the stock and overall market

The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, in a preventative move aimed at limiting the impact of trade wars and slower global growth on the U.S. economy.Market Insiderread more
Apple shares could very well rally on "better-than-feared" earnings, even if fiscal third-quarter numbers are not that great, according to CNBC's Jim Cramer
"I know it's a big week for earnings, but I'm really focused on Apple," Cramer said Monday on "Squawk Box. " "There's a lot of thought that Apple, people are so bearish on it, that it can rally on a subpar number."
If Apple were eke out a beat when it reports after-the-bell Tuesday, that may be enough to also continue an uptrend trend in the overall stock market, Cramer added.
"That's been the theme: When you have this better-than-feared, the stocks go higher," he said. "It's all about better than feared. People really feared this earnings period." He added, "It turns out that that fear was not justified."
With stocks at or near record highs, investors have become increasingly concerned about the impact of the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and global economic slowdown as well as persistently low inflation.
At the end of last month, President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a tariff truce and to restart talks aimed at resolving their market access disputes. Officials from the U.S. and China are set to meet in-person in Shanghai this week.
Twelve days before the Trump-Xi meeting at the G-20 summit in Japan, Apple had warned, in a letter dated June 17, that tariffs on its products would reduce its contribution to the economy. It also requested a waiver.
However, Trump announced Friday that his administration would not grant relief for Apple parts made in China.