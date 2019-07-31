What to watch today: The Fed's expected rate cut, Apple surges, and 2020 Democrats debate

ADP releases its July look at private sector employment at 8:15 a.m. ET, two days before the government's monthly jobs data. The Chicago purchasing managers index hits at 9:45 a.m. ET. (CNBC) * Mortgage applications fall for third straight week despite lower interest rates (CNBC)

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a positive Wall Street open, but what happens at Wednesday's close no doubt depends on the Fed's interest rate decision and policy statement at 2 p.m. ET. Central bankers are expected to reduce borrowing costs for the first time since 2008. After logging its best June since 1938, the Dow with one trading day left this month was up 2.25% for July and up 16.6% for all of 2019. (CNBC) * Fed credibility is at stake as it looks to cut rates under pressure from a vocal president (CNBC)

Tonight's the second night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate. Frontrunner Joe Biden faces off again with Sen. Kamala Harris. Also on stage tonight will be Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Gov. Jay Inslee, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, businessman Andrew Yang, and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro. (Vox)



Last night, progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren fended off attacks from more moderate rivals over Medicare for All in the first night of debate. The two candidates rebuffed criticism from lesser known rivals who sought to poke holes in their plans to overhaul health care. (CNBC)



U.S. and Chinese envoys concluded meetings today aimed at ending a tariff war after President Donald Trump rattled financial markets by accusing Beijing of trying to stall. Economists had said quick breakthroughs were unlikely because the two governments face the same disagreements that caused talks to break down in May. (AP)



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said today he's very hopeful for a quick resumption in nuclear talks with North Korea despite Pyongyang's recent weapons tests that have clouded already uncertain prospects for a return to the table. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to restart talks after a June meeting. (AP)

Immigration authorities have removed more than 900 migrant children from their families, all in the year since Trump officially ended family separations at the southern border. The ACLU filed a motion that asked the judge to clarify a set of standards for child separations. (NY Times)

Trump is working on a proposal to allow the U.S. to import drugs from Canada, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told CNBC. It's unclear what the proposal would look like. But Trump has previously supported a plan by lawmakers who said they can lower high prescription drug costs by approving imports from Canada.

Jeffrey Epstein is appearing in a Manhattan court this morning, just days after he was placed on suicide watch. Epstein's lawyers and prosecutors are set to recommend a schedule to address the biggest hurdles in the criminal case against the money manager on child sex trafficking charges. (CNBC)



An internal Federal Aviation Administration analysis conducted after the first of two deadly Boeing 737 Max crashes showed the likelihood of a similar crash was high, The Wall Street Journal reports.

WeWork, owner of co-working spaces across the globe, is in talks to acquire real estate-focused software startup SpaceIQ. The transaction could help WeWork convince Wall Street that it's at least somewhat of a technology company as it gears up for an IPO. (CNBC)

Carlyle Group (CG) said today that it would abandon its partnership structure and become a corporation with a single class of shares, going a step further than private-equity peers that have already converted. (WSJ)