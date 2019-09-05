Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Mallinckrodt, Facebook, Slack, Nordstrom, GM & more

Skip Navigation
More broken promises at Sears as layoffs and store closures top...

Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert struck a $5 billion deal to buy the company out of bankruptcy, saying it would preserve 45,000 jobs.

Retailread more

Goldman Sachs' richest employees are leaving amid CEO's business...

The move comes as Solomon, nearing his one-year anniversary as CEO of Goldman Sachs, is pushing ahead on an internal review of the firm's businesses.

Financeread more

China insiders hint that latest trade talks could lead to a...

The previous 18 months of trade talks have only led to more tit-for-tat tariffs, but this time it might be different.

Marketsread more

Fed is expected to cut rates a quarter point, and that may not...

A quarter-point reduction would follow a July cut that was the first in 11 years. Still, it would be unlikely to placate President Trump.

The Fedread more

WeWork is slashing its IPO valuation to less than $25 billion

Even at a $25 billion valuation, demand for WeWork is weak, people familiar with the matter say. It last raised money at a $47 billion valuation.

The Faber Reportread more

Kroger unveils plans for a line of plant-based products,...

Simple Truth, a line of plant-based products including patties and ground imitation meat, will launch this fall. Kellogg and Hormel unveiled plant-based products on Wednesday

Food & Beverageread more

Dow jumps 400 points after China and US agree to trade talks next...

Stocks surged on Thursday after the U.S. and China agreed to meet next month in Washington to discuss trade.

US Marketsread more

Cramer: US economic strength empowers Trump to continue hard line...

"Trump is set in his ways because he doesn't see any weakening" in growth compared to the drag that China's economy has been experiencing, argues CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Economyread more

Hurricane Dorian, once again Category 2, just off coast of South...

Hurricane Dorian, back to a Category 2 storm, is just offshore of the eastern coast of South Carolina.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

The official in charge of Trump's Middle East peace plan to leave...

Jason Greenblatt, the official in charge of President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, is departing the White House, Trump announced Thursday.

Politicsread more

Millennials are drinking more because they're having kids,...

Beer and wine producer Constellation Brands is seeing an uptick in the millennial generation's consumption of alcohol.

Investingread more
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Mallinckrodt, Facebook, Slack, Nordstrom, GM & more

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Traders work at Goldman Sachs booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York.
Scott Eells | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:

Mallinckrodt – The pharmaceutical company's stock nosedived 41% following a Bloomberg report that the company is facing a number of opioid lawsuits and might file for bankruptcy. The company already has $5 billion in debt and has agreed to pay more than $15 million to resolve claims of illegal kickbacks paid to doctors.

Facebook, Match – Shares of the technology giant rose 1.5% after it launched its new Facebook Dating feature in the U.S. Consequently, shares of Match, the owner of several online dating services, dropped as much as 5% after Facebook's announcement. 

Slack – Shares of the maker of the popular workplace chat app fell 4.3% after reporting slower revenue growth and increasing competition from Microsoft. Slack reported a smaller-than-expected adjusted loss per share of 14 cents, compared to Refinitiv's estimated loss per share of 18 cents. However, the company forecast a slightly larger-than-expected loss per share for the third quarter than analysts had projected.

General Electric – GE's stock climbed 1.5% after Morgan Stanley began coverage of the embattled conglomerate, opening with an equal weigh rating and a $10 a share price target. While the firm said it sees optimism for GE investors, it warned that there is still a "range of uncertainty" around the stock, as the company works through its turnaround plans.

Nordstrom – The retailer's shares climbed 7% following new optimism about trade negotiations between the U.S. and China, as Nordstrom is one of the more vulnerable stocks in the ongoing trade war. Additionally, the retailer unveiled its Nordstrom Local line of shops – small stores with no inventory that intended to help boost Nordstrom's presence in urban areas.

General Motors – Shares of GM rose 3.5% as CEO and Chairman Mary Barra is meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday. The meeting comes at a critical time for the automaker, as GM has been attacked by the president recently for its significant footprint in China.

CVS Health – Shares of CVS climbed 1.8% following approval from a federal judge to allow the pharmacy chain to merge with health insurer Aetna.

Palo Alto Networks – The security platform's stock was up 4.5% after reporting fiscal fourth quarter earnings and a more optimistic forecast than Wall Street expected. Palo Alto Networks gave quarterly earnings of $1.47 a share and revenue of $805.8 million, just beyond the $1.42 a share and $803 million that analysts surveyed by FactSet expected, respectively.

– CNBC's Elizabeth Myong contributed to this report.