What to watch today: Dow to rise, China grants new waivers, and Trump to address UN

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher open, following a Monday session in which the major averages barely moved. The S&P 500's loss of less than a point Monday did give it two straight losing sessions, while the Nasdaq has been down two straight days and three of the past four. All that said – the major averages are all up roughly 2% for September, and are also poised to chalk up a third straight quarterly gain.



* Treasury yields tick higher as investors monitor trade developments (CNBC)

* Cramer warns of similarities to the dot-com era: 'This is not a normal market, so we do need to be careful' (CNBC)

Investors are looking at two decent-sized reports on the economy out today. The S&P Case-Shiller home price index is out at 9 a.m. ET, followed by the Conference Board's consumer confidence index at 10 a.m. ET. AutoZone (AZO) and CarMax (KMX) are out with quarterly earnings this morning. Dow component Nike (NKE) issues quarterly numbers after today's closing bell.

The opening hour of "Squawk on the Street" is now a podcast. Listen to market-moving news and interviews on the go. Got any questions, comments or ideas for us here at "Morning Squawk?" Email morningsquawk@nbcuni.com.