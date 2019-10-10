The Profit Podcast

For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.Marketsread more
Trump said he's meeting with Liu He on Friday, fueling optimism about a positive outcome from this week's high-level trade talks.Marketsread more
The number of fatalities jumped from 18 last week to 26 with 219 new cases diagnosed over the last week, the CDC said.Health and Scienceread more
In an unprecedented move, PG&E enacted large-scale power cuts in Northern and Central California as a preventative measure aimed at curbing wildfires.Marketsread more
While it's cheaper than ever to sequence human DNA, Mark Zuckerberg says CZI spends a ton on Amazon cloud services to store the data.Technologyread more
British appliance maker Dyson has scrapped its plans for an electric vehicle, according to a companywide email that said it "simply can no longer see a way to make it...Autosread more
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday unveiled a final package of rules easing capital and liquidity requirements for domestic U.S. and foreign banks that were originally...The Fedread more
Lock-up periods are expiring for new IPOs, which could introduce a new layer of pressure for some already struggling stocks this year.Marketsread more
The head of Victoria's Secret's stores and store operations is stepping down, CNBC has learned.Retailread more
As PG&E turns off power to millions in California as part of new measures to prevent wildfires, the message is clear, and it is not about being helpless in the face of a giant...Powering the Futureread more
Google updated Google Maps on iPhone and Android with better spoken voice navigation to help people with impaired vision, or anyone who needs extra assitance, like tourists in...Tech Driversread more
Marcus Lemonis has invested more than $75M in businesses all across America. Now, take the journey with him as he lends his expertise to struggling businesses in various industries across the country while using his famous People/Process/Product principle. The money is real. The process is real. And this is what it takes to bring a business back to life.
Coming October 15.