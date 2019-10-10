The Profit Podcast

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

These stocks are the trade talk 'tells' with prices to move first

For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.

Markets

Trump to meet with Chinese vice premier at White House

Trump said he's meeting with Liu He on Friday, fueling optimism about a positive outcome from this week's high-level trade talks.

Markets

More than two dozen now dead from vaping illness as outbreak...

The number of fatalities jumped from 18 last week to 26 with 219 new cases diagnosed over the last week, the CDC said.

Health and Science

PG&E power outage could cost the California economy more than $2...

In an unprecedented move, PG&E enacted large-scale power cuts in Northern and Central California as a preventative measure aimed at curbing wildfires.

Markets

Zuckerberg says AWS bill for his philanthropy is sky-high: 'Let's...

While it's cheaper than ever to sequence human DNA, Mark Zuckerberg says CZI spends a ton on Amazon cloud services to store the data.

Technology

Dyson scraps its electric car plans

British appliance maker Dyson has scrapped its plans for an electric vehicle, according to a companywide email that said it "simply can no longer see a way to make it...

Autos

Fed finalizes post-crisis rule easing for domestic, foreign banks

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday unveiled a final package of rules easing capital and liquidity requirements for domestic U.S. and foreign banks that were originally...

The Fed

The struggling IPO class of 2019 could be facing another wave of...

Lock-up periods are expiring for new IPOs, which could introduce a new layer of pressure for some already struggling stocks this year.

Markets

The head of stores at Victoria's Secret to step down

The head of Victoria's Secret's stores and store operations is stepping down, CNBC has learned.

Retail

PG&E has power to shut you down, it's time to take control of...

As PG&E turns off power to millions in California as part of new measures to prevent wildfires, the message is clear, and it is not about being helpless in the face of a giant...

Powering the Future

Google Maps now gives better voice directions for people with...

Google updated Google Maps on iPhone and Android with better spoken voice navigation to help people with impaired vision, or anyone who needs extra assitance, like tourists in...

Tech Drivers

Giuliani associates tied to Ukraine efforts are subpoenaed in...

Those businessmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were ordered by the leaders of three House committees to provide documents and appear to testify as part of the impeachment...

Politics
