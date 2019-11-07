Taiwan's economic resilience amid trade war could help Tsai Ing-wen in upcoming polls

The U.S.-China trade war has upset supply chains and affected the global growth outlook, but Taiwan's economy has been unusually resilient — a factor that may help incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen's bid for a second term in January polls.

Last week, Taiwan posted 2.91% on-year GDP growth in the third quarter of 2019, bucking the sluggish trend displayed by trade reliant Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong. Taiwan's growth in the July to September quarter beat the forecast of 2.5% in a Reuters poll of analysts and was higher than the 2.4% growth recorded in the second quarter of 2019.

Taiwan's strong GDP upturn in the third quarter was boosted by exports, mainly in the electronics sector, which the territory is known for.

The latest data read could benefit incumbent Tsai who is seeking a second term on the back of rising approval ratings. Support for Tsai got a boost after protests broke out in neighboring Hong Kong, spurring concerns about Beijing interference and influence in the Chinese special administrative region.

Beijing considers self-ruled Taiwan to be a wayward province and and has been using increasingly aggressive rhetoric toward the island to push for a reunification after a civil war split the two territories 70 years ago. Relations between Beijing and Taipei have been chilly since Tsai took office in 2016 as she has not acknowledged Beijing's "One China" principle, which stipulates that Taiwan is part of China.

"Good economic news always benefits the incumbent. (It is an) advantage (for) President Tsai Ing-wen and her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)," said Sean King, a former U.S. trade official who is now senior vice-president of political strategy firm Park Strategies.

Tsai played up the territory's third-quarter growth, comparing it against lackluster GDP figures from peers Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong. The four are often stacked against one another as they are highly developed economies in Asia that have achieved rapid industrialization since the 1960s.