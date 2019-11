Premiering in 1979, "Nightly Business Report" is an award winning nightly business news program, airing on public television. This long running, highly-respected show is also available as a podcast. Join Bill Griffeth and Sue Herera as they provides in-depth coverage of business and economic news as well as market analysis. Industry experts also appear to provide guest commentaries.

Subscribe on Apple's iTunes

Subscribe on Google Play

Subscribe on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher