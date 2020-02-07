What to watch today: Dow set to fall, Democrats debate and another possible streaming service

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

T-Mobile US (TMUS) reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, as it added more monthly phone subscribers. Pinterest (PINS) beat Wall Street estimates with adjusted quarterly earnings and better-than-expected revenue. Pinterest also beat Street forecasts for average revenue per user and gave an upbeat 2020 outlook. Verizon (VZ) announced a new $100 million share buyback plan, replacing a program that was due to expire Feb. 29. Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos sold another $666 million in Amazon shares, bringing his total share sales to nearly $3.5 billion over the past week. The transactions were part of a pre-arranged sales plan. Aurora Cannabis (ACB) announced the retirement of CEO Terry Booth, with Executive Chairman Michael Singer taking over as interim CEO. The Canada-based cannabis producer also said it would cut about 500 jobs and take a nearly $753 charge against earnings. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was ordered to pay $750 million in punitive damages to four people in a New Jersey case. The plaintiffs claimed J&J's talcum powders caused a rare form of cancer. Johnson & Johnson plans to appeal. EBay (EBAY) shares are under pressure after New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) said it was no longer interested in exploring deal options with the e-commerce platform.

WATERCOOLER