What to watch today: Dow to rise, steep coronavirus increase, Warren brings in $6 million online

U.S. stock futures point to a higher open this morning, after a late Thursday slide that sent the major averages to a lower close. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq had set intraday record highs earlier in the day, but Wall Street's ever-changing level of concern over the coronavirus swung to the negative side in afternoon trading. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq remain on track for a second straight positive week and continue to be on pace for their best monthly gains since last June. (CNBC)



* Doubts emerge about Trump Fed nominee Judy Shelton after tough questioning (CNBC) On today's economic calendar, the government releases January retail sales at 8:30 a.m. ET. January industrial production figures are out at 9:15 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m. ET, the University of Michigan is out with its mid-February Consumer Sentiment Index, along with December business inventories. (CNBC) Earnings reports out this morning include the latest numbers from cannabis producer Canopy Growth (CGC) and consumer products maker Newell Brands (NWL). No reports of note are out after today's closing bell.

A federal judge ordered a temporary block on the JEDI cloud contract, which was awarded to Microsoft (MSFT), in response to a suit filed by Amazon (AMZN). Shares of Microsoft fell on the news, while Amazon's stock was down slightly. Mattel (MAT) turned in mixed fourth-quarter results after holiday revenue was weighed down by continuing sales declines in its American Girl and Fisher-Price brands. Expedia (EXPE) came in 5 cents above estimates with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share, with the travel website operator's revenue essentially in line with forecasts. Expedia is not providing a full-year outlook, due to uncertainties over how the coronavirus outbreak will affect its results. Roku (ROKU) lost 13 cents per share for its latest quarter, a penny less than expected, and its sales exceeded analyst forecasts. The streaming video device maker also gave a full-year revenue forecast largely above current consensus as it benefits from the introduction of new streaming services. Pinterest (PINS) shares are under pressure following news that Facebook (FB) has released a competing app called "Hobbi." Pinterest told CNBC that Hobbi appears to be just a photo-saving app that does not offer the capabilities that its own app does. Nvidia (NVDA) reported better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit and revenue. It also gave an upbeat current quarter forecast, as it continues to see strong demand from cloud computing companies. Yelp (YELP) fell short of Wall Street expectations on quarterly profit and revenue. Yelp's bottom line was also impacted by increased spending on marketing. Yelp also added $250 million to its share buyback program, and named David Schwarzbach as its new chief financial officer. EBay (EBAY) expanded its planned 2020 stock buyback program to $4.5 billion from the prior $1.5 billion. The e-commerce platform also forecast better-than-expected current quarter profit. Royal Caribbean (RCL) canceled 18 cruises in Southeast Asia and warned that the coronavirus outbreak would impact its full-year results. The cruise line operator said the newly announced cancellations would cut full-year earnings per share by 65 cents, and that if all Asian sailings are canceled through the end of April, earnings would be reduced by another 55 cents per share. GoDaddy (GDDY) reported quarterly earnings of 34 cents per share, 3 cents above estimates, with the website hosting company also seeing revenue above analyst forecasts. GoDaddy saw its bottom line get a boost from an increase in revenue per user.

