What to watch today: Dow set to rebound after worst drop since 2008 financial crisis

Delta Air Lines (DAL) said Tuesday that it will make deep cuts throughout its network to reduce costs as coronavirus drives down demand for air travel. American Airlines (AAL) is also cutting international and domestic flights. (CNBC)



Coronavirus cases in the U.S. topped 750 with 26 deaths, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Medicine. Total global coronavirus cases increased to nearly 115,000 with deaths topping 4,000. (CNBC)



Italy expanded its lock down, asking all 60 million people nationwide to stay at home. South Korea and Iran both have cases in the 7,000s with 54 and 237 deaths, respectively. (CNBC)

Six states are holding primaries and caucuses in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Joe Biden has led in recent Michigan polls. Bernie Sanders may need a win in there to keep up with Biden, who leads the pledged delegate count 652 to 575. (CNBC & NBC News)

Tesla (TSLA) has produced one million electric vehicles, according to CEO Elon Musk, who congratulated the "Tesla team" on the milestone via tweet. Meanwhile, Tesla plans to increase production capacity for certain car parts at its Shanghai factory. Tesla shares, which tanked 13.5% Monday, were rebounding about 9% in premarket trading. (CNBC & Reuters)

Fifth Third (FITB) was charged by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau with opening new accounts without customer consent, in order to meet sales goals. Fifth Third called the allegations "unnecessary and unwarranted." (Reuters)