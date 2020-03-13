What to watch today: Dow bounces after stocks worst day since 1987 and coronavirus cancellations

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Gap (GPS) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 58 cent per share, 17 cents above estimates, with the clothing chain's revenue also above Wall Street forecasts. It also forecast better-than-expected 2020 profit, although it did say it expected a $100 million revenue hit this quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak. United Airlines (UAL) said it would keep its regular schedule for flights to the U.S. from Europe through March 19, but will cut back its schedule after that date. That follows news of the 30-day ban on flights announced by President Trump on Wednesday. Apple (AAPL) reopened its 42 branded stores in China, after shutting them down in early February due to the coronavirus outbreak. Broadcom (AVGO) withdrew its 2020 revenue forecast, the latest chipmaker to do so following coronavirus-related supply disruptions. Oracle (ORCL) beat estimates by a penny with adjusted quarterly profit of 97 cents per share, with the business software company's revenue slightly above analyst forecasts. Results got a boost from growth in Oracle's cloud business. Ulta Beauty (ULTA) reported quarterly profit of $3.89 per share, 16 cents above estimates. Comparable sales were also above estimates, although the cosmetics retailer's revenue was slightly below consensus and its full-year outlook is also below estimates. DocuSign (DOCU) earned an adjusted 12 cents per share for its fourth quarter, well above the consensus estimate of 5 cents, with the electronic signature technology provider seeing revenue beat forecasts as well. The company also gave stronger-than-expected forward guidance.

WATERCOOLER