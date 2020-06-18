What to watch today: Stock futures sink after Dow breaks three-session win streak

Before Wall Street opens Thursday, the Labor Department is out at 8:30 a.m. ET with its weekly look at initial jobless claims. Economists expect that 1.3 million Americans filed first-time unemployment benefits last week. While that number would still be historically off the charts, it would be a continuation of the slowing pace of claims seen in recent weeks. (CNBC) The Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing index for June is also out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect a minus 20 reading compared to the minus 43.1 in May. The Conference Board's latest index of leading economic indicators is out at 10 a.m. ET, with forecasts calling for a May gain of 2.4% following an April decline of 4.4%. (CNBC)

Florida, Arizona, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas reported record spikes in coronavirus infections again this week as most states across America moved forward with reopening plans. In Oklahoma, where President Donald Trump plans to hold an indoor campaign rally on Saturday, the governor asked the campaign to move the rally to a bigger outdoor venue. (CNBC)

A coronavirus model, once cited by the White House, is projecting more than 200,000 Americans could die of Covid-19 by Oct. 1, an increase of 17% since last week's forecast. A total of over 117,700 people in the U.S. have died from the virus, by far the most of any nation and a quarter of all Covid-19 fatalities in the world. (CNBC)

Hong Kong Disneyland reopened Thursday for the first time since late January. The park reopened to a limited number of local visitors and with enhanced health measures. The theme park, which reported losses for at least the past three years, is jointly owned by Disney and the Hong Kong government. In the U.S., Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California are set to reopen next month. (Reuters)

Huawei is a national security risk to the U.S., and it's engaged in unacceptable acts like routing network information to the Chinese government, according to Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google. "There's no question that Huawei has engaged in some practices that are not acceptable in national security," Schmidt said in a documentary to be aired on BBC radio.

Ford's (F) answer to advanced driver-assist systems such as Tesla's (TSLA) Autopilot and General Motors' (GM) Super Cruise is launching as the automaker introduces important new or redesigned vehicles such as the all-electric Mustang Mach-E crossover. (CNBC)

FAA chief Steve Dickson acknowledged the agency and Boeing (BA) made mistakes in developing the 737 Max jet, but rejected senators' accusations the FAA was "stonewalling" investigations after two fatal crashes. The entire 737 Max fleet has been grounded since March 2019 following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people. (Reuters)

Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos is joining a list of tech leaders calling for their companies to commemorate Juneteenth, which celebrates Union Gen. Gordon Granger reading the Emancipation Proclamation to African Americans on June 19, 1865. In a memo to employees, Bezos encouraged them to cancel all meetings on Friday. (CNBC)



Garrett Rolfe, a White fired Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, a Black man, last Friday in a Wendy's parking lot, has been charged with felony murder, according to prosecutors. The charges came as nationwide protests against police brutality and racism were sparked by the killing of George Floyd by a White officer in Minneapolis last month. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) will now allow the public to track exactly how much U.S. senatorial and congressional candidates are spending on political ads on the company's social networks. These new political ad trackers come one day after the company announced that it will now let users opt out of seeing political ads. (CNBC)

Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to agree to trade policies that would help with his re-election effort, according to NBC News reporting on a new book by former national security advisor John Bolton. NBC News obtained a copy of Bolton's book in advance of its planned release on Tuesday.