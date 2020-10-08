Coronavirus live updates: Regeneron files for emergency use approval; VP debate centers on Covid death toll

The coronavirus continues to color the 2020 presidential election, with Nov. 3 less than a month away. The bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced early Thursday the second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will be held virtually. Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris squared off in the first and only vice presidential debate Wednesday night, swapping criticisms over the handling of the pandemic. Harris hammered the Trump administration for reportedly downplaying the threat of the virus earlier this year, and Pence accused Harris of attempting to undermine a national vaccine effort.