Here's what to watch during the final two weeks of the Trump-Biden campaign

The final debate

Trump and Biden debated face to face for the first time in late September. It didn't go well. Trump constantly interrupted, and Biden hurled unfiltered insults, as the debate offered plenty of heat but little light. Polls showed the debate was panned by majorities of viewers, though Biden's performance was generally viewed more favorably.

The coronavirus

The pandemic has been a central focus of the final year of the 2020 campaign. Democrats have ripped Trump's handling of the crisis, arguing that he bears responsibility for the hundreds of thousands of deaths in the U.S. that have so far been attributed to the disease. The president, meanwhile, has frequently promised that a vaccine was on the way and that the country would be freed from Covid-19 in time for a record-breaking economic boom in 2021. Coronavirus cases are on the rise once again, and experts warn the pandemic could be even more difficult to fight as flu season progresses. But Trump has preemptively rejected the possibility of reapplying the strict social distancing measures that squelched the economy and sent markets plummeting downward earlier in the year. On Capitol Hill, the window of opportunity for another round of pandemic relief before the election appears to be closing shut. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have grappled for months with Trump administration negotiators, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Trump has frequently contradicted Republican leaders' desires for an additional stimulus bill and recently walked away from the negotiating table before restarting talks — all without being directly involved in any of the deliberations himself. Still, Pelosi said Democrats and the White House have "continued to narrow their differences" following an hourlong talk Monday. Health experts have poured cold water on Trump's repeated refrain that a vaccine could come as soon as Election Day, or possibly even sooner. Even if it did, questions remain about its timeline for distribution. Trump has touted his administration's efforts to prepare to ship out millions of doses as soon as a vaccine is approved, but officials have said it could take months before most Americans are vaccinated. But if a major development in the search for a vaccine does occur before the election, expect the Trump campaign to shout it from the rooftops. "If there's a vaccine that's ready or if there's a therapy that's ready, I fully expect that the president will trumpet it, and do it very loudly," said Chris Campbell, former assistant secretary of the Treasury for financial institutions. "If that process yields a result prior to the election, I think that's all that we will hear between that day and the Election Day," Campbell said.

The October surprise