U.S. will defend troops and interests after rocket attack in Iraq, Defense Secretary says

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to Defense Department personnel during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, February 10, 2021.

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin warned those responsible for carrying out last week's rocket attack against an Iraqi base that hosts American troops will be held to account.

"The message to those that would carry out such an attack is that expect us to do what is necessary to defend ourselves," Austin said in an interview with ABC that aired on Sunday.

"We'll strike if that's what we think we need to do at a time and place of our own choosing. We demand the right to protect our troops," he said, adding that the U.S. is still assessing intelligence with its Iraqi partners.

Defense officials have previously said the attack had typical hallmarks of a strike by Iran-backed groups. Iran has denied involvement.

When asked if Iran would view a potential U.S. response as an escalation of tensions, the new Pentagon chief and retired Army four-star reiterated that Washington would do whatever is necessary to protect Americans and U.S. interests in the region.

"What they [Iranians] should draw from this, again, is that we're going to defend our troops and our response will be thoughtful. It will be appropriate," Austin said. "We would hope that they would choose to do the right things," he added.

On Sunday, the U.S. military's Central Command, which oversees the wars in the Middle East, flew its fourth bomber deployment to the region.

The show of force mission included two B-52H Stratofortress bombers alongside aircraft from Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar at different points to "deter aggression and reassure partners and allies of the U.S. military's commitment to security in the region."

Last month, Iran rejected an invitation from global powers who signed the 2015 nuclear deal to discuss the regime's potential return to the negotiating table, a significant setback in the Biden administration's efforts to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

The White House said that the Biden administration was disappointed with Iran's decision to skip the informal meeting but would "reengage in meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with JCPOA commitments."