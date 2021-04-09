What to watch today: Stocks relatively flat after another S&P 500 record high

BY THE NUMBERS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) shares rose in Friday's premarket after rising for the past six sessions in a row. The stock was up 1.6% yesterday after Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan reiterated an "outperform" rating on data indicating that same-restaurant sales growth is near the high end of the company's forecast. Chipotle shares have nearly doubled over the past 12 months. AT&T (T) said it would record a non-cash gain of $2.8 billion for the first quarter related to its pension plan, as distributions exceed a threshold that would have required it to re-measure its pension obligations. WD-40 (WDFC) fell 8 cents a share short of estimates, with quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share. The lubricant maker's revenue also came in below analysts' projections. The company said supply chain issues hurt its ability to meet customer demand, and its stock tumbled 7.9% in the premarket. FuboTV (FUBO) won the streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 qualifying matches involving the 10 teams in the South American Football Confederation. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The stock surged 6.2% in the premarket. Bridgetown Holdings (BTWN), a SPAC backed by billionaire investors Peter Thiel and Richard Li, is in advanced talks to take Indonesia-based travel services company Traveloka public, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. Bridgetown shares added 3.5% in premarket trading. Okta (OKTA) shares rose 2.5% in premarket trading after a 7.2% gain Thursday. That followed a meeting with analysts at which the maker of identity management software reiterated its guidance for the year and introduced two new products that could expand its addressable market. PriceSmart (PSMT) reported higher quarterly profit and sales compared to a year ago, though the discount retailer's results were below estimates from the few analysts that cover the company. PriceSmart said the pandemic continues to weigh on its business in certain markets. China regulators are set to clear the purchase of the country's third-largest search engine by tech giant Sogou (SOGO) Tencent Holdings, according to people with knowledge of the matter who spoke to Reuters. Tencent is planning to pay $3.5 billion for the 60% of Sogou that it does not already own. Sogou shares jumped 6.2% in premarket action.

