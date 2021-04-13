Pressure mounts for Biden to forgive student debt

While the latest stimulus package and a new massive infrastructure bill are the main topics of conversation in Washington of late, President Joe Biden continues to be under mounting pressure to take action on student loan forgiveness, too.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., held a hearing on Tuesday afternoon on the burden of student loan debt and urged Biden to cancel the loans as soon as possible.

"America is facing a student loan time bomb that, when it explodes, could throw millions of families over a financial cliff," Warren said. "The average borrower will have to start paying nearly $400 a month to the government instead of spending that money out in the economy."

Warren also discussed the racial inequities of student debt, pointing out that the median Black borrower still owes 95% of the original amount they borrowed 20 years after taking out the loans. The median White borrower, meanwhile, owes just 6% of the original amount they borrowed two decades later.

"This is the single most powerful executive action President Biden could take to advance racial equity and give everyone in America a chance to build a future," Warren said.

More from Personal Finance:

More colleges make Covid vaccines mandatory

New college grad job outlook looks promising

Under Biden, free college could become a reality

Also on Tuesday, more than 415 organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, the American Psychological Association and the Consumer Federation of America, wrote a letter to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris calling on the White House to use executive authority "to cancel federal student debt immediately."

"Before the Covid-19 public health crisis began, student debt was already a drag on the national economy, weighing heaviest on Black and Latinx communities, as well as women," the organizations wrote.

"Administrative debt cancellation will deliver real progress on your racial equity, economic recovery, and Covid-19 relief campaign priorities."