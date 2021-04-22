What to watch today: U.S. stock futures steady after a Wall Street comeback

Southwest Airlines (LUV) said Thursday that leisure travel bookings continue to rise and it expects breakeven cash flow "or better" by June. The airline posted first-quarter net income of $116 million, compared with a $94 million loss a year earlier. Revenue of $2.1 billion fell nearly 52% from the year-earlier period. Shares rose 2.5% in the premarket. (CNBC)



American Airlines (AAL) posted a $1.25 billion net loss, its fifth consecutive quarterly loss. The carrier, like its large-carrier rivals Delta and United, has been forced to do without much of the business and international travel revenue they long relied on. American's revenue came in at just over $4 billion, down nearly 53% from the more than $8.5 billion it posted a year ago. Shares jumped 3%. (CNBC)

Credit Suisse (CS) reported Thursday a net loss of $275 million in the first quarter after warning of heavy losses earlier this month in the meltdown of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital. Shares of the Swiss bank that trade on Wall Street fell 5.5% in the premarket. However, the loss was narrower than expectations. (CNBC)



Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein said that had it not been for Archegos, Q1 would have been "one of our best quarters in the history" of the bank. "Definitely the best quarter in the last 10 years," he told CNBC, while calling the Archegos losses unacceptable.

President Joe Biden is pledging to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, the White House announced ahead of hosting a global climate summit Thursday and Friday. That target roughly doubles America's prior commitment under the 2015 Paris climate agreement. The virtual gathering is a chance for the U.S. to rejoin global efforts on climate after the Trump administration exited the Paris accord. (CNBC)

India reported a record number of daily Covid cases Thursday as the country's second wave of coronavirus shows no signs of slowing. There were 314,835 new cases over a 24-hour period. That surpassed the world's previous highest single-day increase held by the United States in January. There's also growing concern about the double mutation of a Covid variant that was discovered in India. (CNBC)



India is second to the U.S. in the most cumulative infections — nearly 16 million, roughly half the U.S. total and about 2 million more than No. 3 Brazil. However, unlike India and Brazil, which are in the midst of surges, new daily cases in the U.S. have been trending lower. (JHU data)

The $100 million company that owns only a single New Jersey deli was delisted "for not complying with the rules" and slapped with a warning label for would-be buyers. Last night's action came six days after the deli owner, Hometown International, was flagged as a warning to retail stock customers in a client letter by hedge fund manager David Einhorn. (CNBC)

Sports media company Overtime has secured an $80 million fundraising round with investors including Jeff Bezos' investment firm, global entertainer Drake, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and several National Basketball Association players. (CNBC)



A home in the Hamptons rented for $2 million for the summer, as demand far outstrips a record low supply of homes for sale and for rent, according to brokers. The number of homes listed for sale in the Hamptons plunged 41% in the first quarter, marking the fastest decline on record. (CNBC)