Biden has canceled $1.5 billion in student loan debt so far. It doesn't mean broad forgiveness will come soon

In early July, the U.S. Education Department under President Joe Biden canceled nearly $56 million in student loan debt for some 1,800 borrowers, bringing the administration's total to about $1.5 billion erased.

While a win for many borrowers, it isn't a sign that broad-based student loan debt forgiveness will necessarily come anytime soon, experts say.

That's because the latest round of canceled debt was specifically done through the "borrower defense to repayment" program. Borrower defense was created to protect people from being defrauded by schools engaging in misconduct or violating certain laws, such as falsely claiming guaranteed employment or incorrectly telling students that credits would transfer to other colleges.

More from Invest in You:

How to navigate the child tax credit payments process

Has the 4-day workweek's time come? Some predict it will catch on

Child tax credit payments will help offset loss of pandemic programs

It is separate from the Biden administration's efforts to determine whether the president can legally cancel student loan debt through executive order.

"They are apples and oranges," said Betsy Mayotte, president and founder of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, a nonprofit.

Playing catch up

Still, headlines about forgiven student loan debt have popped up in recent months, adding to confusion and excitement for borrowers. There's been an uptick in loans canceled through borrower defense lately because the Biden administration is making up for lost time, according to Mayotte.

Updated rules for the program were set to go into effect under former President Donald Trump but were delayed. Then, the former administration released its own regulations in July 2020, months before Trump left office.

"They made it almost impossible for anyone to get relief and put on hold or stalled any applications in the pipeline," said Mayotte.