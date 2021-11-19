How to pick the best year-end charitable giving strategy

As the holidays approach, philanthropic investors may be eyeing year-end gifts to their favorite charity. However, there are several options to consider with varying tax benefits, according to top advisors.

Nearly 90% of wealthy families gave to charity in 2020, according to a study on philanthropy from Bank of America, and while write-offs don't drive most gifts, many are happy to trim their tax bill.

"The conversation starts by getting a client's full financial picture, finding out what they've done in the past and their intentions going forward," said certified financial planner Ryan Cole, vice president and director of financial planning at Bailard in San Francisco, ranking 97th on CNBC's 2021 FA 100 list.

Investors who itemize deductions may score a charitable write-off based on a percentage of their adjusted gross income, depending on the type of asset they give.

While someone may deduct up to 100% of their adjusted gross income for cash gifts for 2021 — and non-itemizing couples may claim up to $600 — donating cash may not offer the biggest write-off.

The better opportunity may be donating investments worth significantly more than their purchase price because this helps clients skip the capital gains tax otherwise owed when selling.