How to maximize year-end tax planning after a layoff or early retirement

Deferring income into 2022

Someone leaving the workforce through retirement or a layoff in 2021 may seek ways to push 2021 income into 2022. For example, if someone between jobs needs to tap appreciated portfolio assets to cover living expenses, they may wait until January 2022 to sell investments, bumping capital gains into the lower-income year, Brown suggests. And if a married couple's taxable income is $83,350 or less for 2022, they may pay 0% long-term capital gains on those profits, he said.

"Whether you're retiring or laid off, it's almost universally true that you want to defer income from a higher-tax year into a lower-tax year," said Brown. Other moves may be waiting until 2022 for retirement plan withdrawals, delaying year-end bonuses or postponing business income until January.

Accelerate deductions into 2021

If someone itemizes tax deductions, they may also explore ways to accelerate write-offs into 2021, Brown said, with charitable gifts typically offering the most flexibility. For example, married investors may give multiple years of donations in 2021, a tactic known as "bunching," to exceed the $25,100 standard deduction. The move covers multiple years of charitable gifts with a tax break for 2021.

You really get the best of both worlds. Steven Check president of Check Capital Management

Donor-advised funds, a popular way to bunch gifts, allow someone to make a large up-front contribution while giving from the account over multiple years. "You really get the best of both worlds," said Steven Check, president of Check Capital Management in Costa Mesa, California, which ranked No. 4 on the FA 100 list. "You get the deduction in a higher-income year and take your time to give the money to where you'd like, even spreading it out over a few years," he said.

