Hot inflation data points to a record-high Social Security cost-of-living adjustment in 2023. Some want to change how increases are measured

New government inflation data came in hotter than expected on Friday.

If record high prices don't subside, that will lead to a higher Social Security cost-of-living adjustment in 2023.

Yet even with a more generous boost to benefits next year, there's a growing campaign to change the way those annual benefit adjustments are measured.

New consumer price index data for May released on Friday shows inflation rose 8.6% over the last 12 months, marking the fastest increase since 1981.

That data is focused on urban consumers. A subset of that data, called the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W, that is used to calculate the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment each year, climbed 9.3% over the last 12 months.

As a result, the COLA for 2023 could be 8.6%, according to a new estimate from The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan senior group. That is unchanged from the group's forecast last month.

The Social Security Administration's chief actuary, Stephen Goss, said recently that next year's COLA could be "closer to 8%," more than twice the 3.8% estimate in the agency's annual trustees report, which was based on data through mid-February.

Much of whether a record high increase will be implemented next year depends on how inflation fares in the coming months.