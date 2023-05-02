European markets head for mixed open as investors look to upcoming Fed meeting

European markets are heading for a mixed open Tuesday, with investors awaiting the start of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

Members of the Federal Open Market Committee will begin their policy meeting Tuesday, with an announcement on interest rates and a subsequent press conference expected Wednesday. U.S. stock futures were modestly lower Monday night as investors prepared for the Fed's May meeting to kick off.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed on Tuesday as most markets returned after the long Labor Day weekend.

In Europe Tuesday, investors will be keeping a close eye on the latest inflation data for the euro zone in April for the latest gauge of the region's economic health.