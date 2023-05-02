LIVE UPDATES
European markets head for mixed open as investors look to upcoming Fed meeting
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a mixed open Tuesday, with investors awaiting the start of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.
Members of the Federal Open Market Committee will begin their policy meeting Tuesday, with an announcement on interest rates and a subsequent press conference expected Wednesday. U.S. stock futures were modestly lower Monday night as investors prepared for the Fed's May meeting to kick off.
Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed on Tuesday as most markets returned after the long Labor Day weekend.
In Europe Tuesday, investors will be keeping a close eye on the latest inflation data for the euro zone in April for the latest gauge of the region's economic health.
HSBC reports pre-tax profit jumped to $13 billion in the first quarter
HSBC's pre-tax profit jumped by $8.7 billion to $12.9 billion in the first quarter, the bank said in an earnings release.
The bank said that included a $2.1 billion reversal of an impairment related to a planned sale of its retail banking operations in France and a provisional gain of $1.5 billion on its acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank's U.K. arm.
"We remain focused on continuing to improve our performance and maintaining tight cost discipline, but we also saw an opportunity to invest in SVB UK to accelerate our growth plans," CEO Noel Quinn said in the release, calling Silicon Valley Bank UK a "natural fit" for the bank.
Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC rose 2.7% Tuesday afternoon.
– Jihye Lee
— Weizhen Tan
ARM's IPO filing raises speculation about buyout of SoftBank
SoftBank's chipmaker Arm confidentially filed for a U.S. stock market listing, rekindling speculation about a management buyout of SoftBank, Nikkei reported.
The report added that SoftBank Group raised billions of dollars using its shareholdings, including its stake in Alibaba as collateral – and that the Japanese firm could use shares of Arm instead, which would enable a renewed investment push by the Vision Fund.
Nikkei also reported that SoftBank could go private if it sells about half of its stock portfolio, and a high valuation for Arm would further widen the gap between SoftBank Group's valuation and that of its assets, making a buyout look that much more likely.
Shares of SoftBank rose 0.7% on Tuesday's morning session in Tokyo.
– Jihye Lee
Dimon calls 'this part of the crisis' over after JPMorgan acquires First Republic
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon views the crisis that contributed to the collapse of three banks in recent weeks as largely over after the banking giant acquired First Republic.
"There may be another smaller one, but this pretty much resolves them all," he said during a call with analysts after the deal was announced. "This part of the crisis is over."
The comments from Dimon come after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took over the bank that's fallen victim to deposit flight in recent weeks in the wake of Silicon Valley Banks' collapse. JPMorgan will acquire most of the embattled company's assets and assume control of its deposits.
— Hugh Son, Samantha Subin
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are heading for a mixed open Tuesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 4 points higher at 7,873, Germany's DAX 12 points lower at 15,930, France's CAC up 4 points at 7,484 and Italy's FTSE MIB 33 points lower at 26,898, according to data from IG.
Earnings are set to come from BP and HSBC. On the data front, preliminary inflation data for the euro zone in April is due.
— Holly Ellyatt