There's no 'free lunch' with high-interest cash options, advisor says. How to plan for taxes

Savers are now getting higher cash yields after several interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. But taxes on those earnings could be a surprise, experts say.

As of Aug. 24, the top 1% of savings accounts were paying average rates north of 4.5%, and the most competitive one-year certificates of deposit offered more than 5.5%, according to DepositAccounts.

Meanwhile, Treasury bills, which have terms ranging from one month to one year, had yields well above 5% as of Aug. 24, and the biggest money market funds were also paying more than 5%, Crane Data reported.

"Everyone thinks it's kind of a free lunch," said Tommy Lucas, a certified financial planner and enrolled agent at Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo in Orlando, Florida. "But you've got to consider the tax man."

Interest from high-yield savings accounts and CDs creates "ordinary income" every year, subject to federal and state income taxes. Falling into the regular tax brackets, ordinary income is less favorable than long-term capital gains.

Similarly, taxable money market funds — which typically invest in shorter-term lower-credit-risk debt — and Treasury bills also trigger ordinary income. But Treasury bill earnings aren't subject to state or local taxes.