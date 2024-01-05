Trump had meals at Jeffrey Epstein home, not massages, housekeeper testified

Portrait of American financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and real estate developer Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1997.

Donald Trump sometimes ate meals at the Florida home of sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, but the former president never received massages from women there, a housekeeper for Epstein once testified, according to court records unsealed Friday.

The testimony was one of several times that Trump's name has appeared in court documents that since Wednesday have been made public in New York.

None of the documents suggest wrongdoing by Trump, who had been friends for years with Epstein before they had a falling out in the 2000s.

Epstein, who died by suicide in jail in 2019 after being arrested on child sex trafficking charges, had an obsession with receiving multiple massages each day from young women at his residences in Florida, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands, other court records and testimony have previously shown.