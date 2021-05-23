Here’s the average student debt balance of borrowers 25 to 34 years old

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Twenty-five to 34-year-olds make up the biggest cohort of student loan borrowers, adding up to 14.8 million borrowers in total. The average individual in this age bracket has a student loan balance of $33,817.56, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Education's Q4 2020 data. While this number is just shy of how much the average student loan borrower of all ages carries ($39,351), it's more than double what the 24-and-younger cohort is dealing with (their average balance is $14,807.69). The jump in outstanding debt can be attributed in part to the additional years of interest that 25- to 34-year-olds are paying compared to those under 25, as well as additional loans that they may have taken out to fund additional schooling. If you're in the 25-to-34 age group and struggling with five-figure debt (or more), you can find some comfort in knowing it's not too late to get a handle on it. Ahead, Select offers some advice on managing your student loans.

Here's what 25- to 34-year-old student loan borrowers should consider

Our methodology

To determine which student loan refinance companies are the best for borrowers, Select analyzed and compared private student loan funding from national banks, credit unions and online lenders. We narrowed down our ranking by only considering those that offer low student loan refinancing rates and prequalification tools that don't hurt your credit. While the companies we chose in this article consistently rank as having some of the more competitive interest rates for refinancing, we also compared each company on the following features: Broad availability: All of the companies on our list refinance both federal and private student loans, and they each offer a variable and fixed interest rate to choose from.

All of the companies on our list refinance both federal and private student loans, and they each offer a variable and fixed interest rate to choose from. Flexible loan terms: Each company provides a variety of financing options that you can customize based on your monthly budget and how long you need to pay back your student loan.

Each company provides a variety of financing options that you can customize based on your monthly budget and how long you need to pay back your student loan. No origination or signup fee: None of the companies on our list charge borrowers an upfront "origination fee" for refinancing your loan.

None of the companies on our list charge borrowers an upfront "origination fee" for refinancing your loan. No early payoff penalties: The companies on our list do not charge borrowers for paying off loans early.

The companies on our list do not charge borrowers for paying off loans early. Streamlined application process: We made sure companies offered a fast online application process.

We made sure companies offered a fast online application process. Co-signer options: Each company on our list allows for a co-signer if the direct borrower does not qualify for refinancing on their own.

Each company on our list allows for a co-signer if the direct borrower does not qualify for refinancing on their own. Autopay discounts: All of the companies listed already calculate autopay discounts into their advertised rates.

All of the companies listed already calculate autopay discounts into their advertised rates. Private student loan protections: Though you lose federal student loan benefits when you refinance, each company on our list offers some type of their own financial hardship protection for borrowers.

Though you lose federal student loan benefits when you refinance, each company on our list offers some type of their own financial hardship protection for borrowers. Loan sizes: The above companies refinance loans in an array of sizes, from $5,000 to $500,000. Each company advertises its respective loan sizes, and completing a preapproval process can give you an idea of what your interest rate and monthly payment would be.

The above companies refinance loans in an array of sizes, from $5,000 to $500,000. Each company advertises its respective loan sizes, and completing a preapproval process can give you an idea of what your interest rate and monthly payment would be. Credit requirements/eligibility: We took into consideration the minimum credit scores and income levels required if this information was available.

We took into consideration the minimum credit scores and income levels required if this information was available. Customer support: Every company on our list provides customer service available via telephone, email or secure online messaging. We also opted for lenders with an online resource hub or advice center to help you educate yourself about the student loan refinancing process. After reviewing the above features, we sorted our recommendations by best for overall refinancing needs, having a co-signer, applying with a fair credit score, refinancing parent loans and medical school loans. Note that the rates and fee structures for private student loan refinancing are not guaranteed forever; they are subject to change without notice and they often fluctuate in accordance with the Fed rate. Choosing a fixed-rate APR when you refinance will guarantee that your interest rate and monthly payment will remain consistent throughout the entire term of the loan. Your refinanced rate depends on your credit score, income, debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, savings, payment history and overall financial health. To refinance your student loan(s), lenders will conduct a hard credit inquiry and request a full application, which could require proof of income, identity verification, proof of address and more.

