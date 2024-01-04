Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Last chance to earn Chase Ink cards' best-ever welcome bonus: $900 in cash back with no annual fee
Two popular Chase business cards are offering their highest welcome bonuses yet. Here's how to earn them.
Chase is offering its best-ever welcome bonuses for two of its Ink Business Credit Cards, but you'll need to act fast act quickly to grab these valuable offers as they're ending soon.
For a limited time, eligible new card members of the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card and Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card can earn $900 bonus cash back after spending $6,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. That's like earning 15% cash back for your business on purchases you were making anyway. These are some of the best credit card welcome bonuses we've ever seen on the market. Plus, neither of the cards has an annual fee.
Below, CNBC Select details the bonuses, what you need to know about each card and how to qualify.
Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year (then 1%); 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year (then 1%); 1% cash back on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49% - 24.49% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Terms apply.
Pros
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- Cash back geared toward popular business expenses
- Special financing offer for purchases
Cons
- 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Welcome bonus
Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49% - 24.49% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Terms apply.
Pros
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- Simple cash-back program
- Special financing offer for purchases
Cons
- 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
Ink Business Cash and Unlimited welcome bonus
The two Chase Ink Business Credit Cards offering elevated welcome bonuses are the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card and the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card. The offers are the same across both no annual fee cards.
- New bonus: Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.
- Old bonus: Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.
The elevated offers are already superior because they provide more cashback for the same amount of spend, but it gets even better.
Although the Ink Business Cash and Unlimited are considered cash-back cards, if you have an eligible Ultimate-Rewards-earning card like the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card or Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, you can convert the cashback earned with these cards into transferrable Chase Ultimate Rewards® points.
Many travel rewards enthusiasts value these types of points at two cents apiece, meaning your 90,000 bonus points could be worth $1,800 in travel when transferred to an airline or hotel partner, such as United, Air Canada or Hyatt. If redeem your points through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® Travel Portal (similar to Expedia where you can book any type of travel with no black-out dates), 90,000 points will be worth $1,125 or $1,350, depending on which Ultimate-Rewards-earning card you have.
Of course, you can also redeem your Chase Ultimate Rewards® points toward gift cards, Apple purchases, Amazon purchases and much more. And the best part is that credit card sign-up bonuses are generally not considered taxable income since you had to spend money to earn them.
Credit card issuers rarely present bonuses this good. What makes this offer stand out is its size, reasonable spending requirement and the fact that it's for a card with no annual fee. A handful of credit cards offer 80,000 to 100,000-point welcome bonuses, but the cards usually have a $500+ annual fee.
Who’s eligible to earn the Ink Business Cash and Unlimited card welcome bonuses?
Even though these are business credit cards, you may still be able to get approved even if you don't think you own a business. Most side-hustles qualify you for a business credit card, like driving for Uber or Lyft, babysitting, tutoring, reselling items (like on eBay or Facebook marketplace) and more.
Chase is known for strict eligibility requirements on its Sapphire cards, but leaves off any major restrictions for its business cards. The terms don’t state anything about prior cardholders needing to wait 24 to 48 months before earning another bonus. You can apply for both the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card and Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card and earn both welcome bonuses.
However, you will have to consider Chase’s 5/24 rule before applying for either or both cards. The 5/24 rule limits who can be approved for a new Chase credit card. If you’ve opened five or more personal credit cards (from any card issuer) within the past 24 months, there’s a strong chance you’ll be denied a new Chase Ink Business card. That's because lenders typically check your personal credit with a business application.
Ink Business Cash and Unlimited benefits and rewards
Here's a side-by-side comparison of the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card and Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card:
Chase Ink Business Cash vs. Ink Business Unlimited
|Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card
|Ink Business Cash Credit Card
|Annual fee
|$0
|$0
|Rewards
|1.5% cash back rewards on every purchase
|5% cash back in select business categories
|Foreign transaction fee
|3%
|3%
Both cards also come with various benefits and protections that provide added value to cardholders, including:
- Free employee cards
- Cell phone protection
- Auto rental collision damage waiver
- Trip cancellation and trip interruption insurance
- Purchase protection
- Extended warranty protection
Bottom line
If you've been waiting to open a new small business credit card, this would be the time to do it. The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card and Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card welcome bonuses are the highest-ever offered and can save your business a good chunk of money. Beyond that, you'll earn generous rewards on your day-to-day expenses — all for no annual fee. But you'll have to act quickly as the elevated offers will not stick around for much longer.
