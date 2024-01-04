Last chance to earn Chase Ink cards' best-ever welcome bonus: $900 in cash back with no annual fee

Chase is offering its best-ever welcome bonuses for two of its Ink Business Credit Cards, but you'll need to act fast act quickly to grab these valuable offers as they're ending soon. For a limited time, eligible new card members of the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card and Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card can earn $900 bonus cash back after spending $6,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. That's like earning 15% cash back for your business on purchases you were making anyway. These are some of the best credit card welcome bonuses we've ever seen on the market. Plus, neither of the cards has an annual fee. Below, CNBC Select details the bonuses, what you need to know about each card and how to qualify.

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year (then 1%); 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year (then 1%); 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 18.49% - 24.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Free employee cards

Cash back geared toward popular business expenses

Special financing offer for purchases Cons 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Learn More View More

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Welcome bonus Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 18.49% - 24.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Free employee cards

Simple cash-back program

Special financing offer for purchases Cons 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Learn More View More

Ink Business Cash and Unlimited welcome bonus

Who’s eligible to earn the Ink Business Cash and Unlimited card welcome bonuses?

Ink Business Cash and Unlimited benefits and rewards

Chase Ink Business Cash vs. Ink Business Unlimited Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card Ink Business Cash Credit Card Annual fee $0 $0 Rewards 1.5% cash back rewards on every purchase 5% cash back in select business categories Foreign transaction fee 3% 3%



Both cards also come with various benefits and protections that provide added value to cardholders, including: Free employee cards

Cell phone protection

Auto rental collision damage waiver

Trip cancellation and trip interruption insurance

Purchase protection

Extended warranty protection

Bottom line

If you've been waiting to open a new small business credit card, this would be the time to do it. The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card and Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card welcome bonuses are the highest-ever offered and can save your business a good chunk of money. Beyond that, you'll earn generous rewards on your day-to-day expenses — all for no annual fee. But you'll have to act quickly as the elevated offers will not stick around for much longer.

