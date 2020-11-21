Baby boomers have an average of $25,812 of debt, not including mortgages—here's how they compare to other generations

You might think that baby boomers (born between 1946 and 1964 according to Pew Research Center) would be past their debt-carrying years. After all, more than 28 million boomers retired in 2020, a major increase compared to previous years, due in part to the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike younger generations, who are still working, covering child-care expenses and buying homes at higher rates, today's retirees are trying to navigate how to live off of their savings and investments during a time when the stock market is particularly volatile. But not everyone who retires does so debt-free, however ideal it may sound. Recent data from the Federal Reserve shows that older consumers are carrying debt well into retirement, including mortgages, car loans, personal loans and even credit card balances. So how is all that debt impacting the average boomer's credit score? According to Experian's 2020 State of Credit report, the average boomer has a 716 VantageScore®, which is considered to be good and/or prime. Boomers carry an average credit card balance of $6,747 and $25,812 in total nonmortgage debt (including credit cards, store cards, personal loans and other nonmortgage accounts). They have a 3.2% delinquency rate for accounts 90 to 180 days past due. Boomer homeowners carry an average mortgage debt of $191,650. Here's a full break down of Experian's 2020 findings by generation:

2020 State of Credit Findings 2020 findings by generation Gen Z (ages 24 and younger) Millennials / Gen Y (ages 25 to 40) Gen X (ages 41 to 56) Boomers (ages 57 to 74) Silent (ages 75 and above) Average VantageScore® 654 658 676 716 729 Average number of credit cards 1.64 2.66 3.3 3.45 2.78 Average credit card balance $2197 $4651 $7718 $6747 $3988 Average revolving utilization rate 30% 30% 32% 24% 13% Average number of retail credit cards 1.64 2.1 2.59 2.63 2.21 Average retail credit card balance $1124 $1871 $2353 $2100 $1558 Average non-mortgage debt $10942 $27251 $32878 $25812 $12869 Average mortgage debt $172561 $232372 $245127 $191650 $159517 Average 30–59 days past due delinquency rates 1.60% 2.70% 3.30% 2.20% 1.20% Average 60–89 days past due delinquency rates 1.00% 1.50% 1.80% 1.20% 0.70% Average 90–180 days past due delinquency rates 2.50% 4.40% 5.30% 3.20% 1.90%

How to get out of debt

Best 0% APR credit cards for balance transfers

One low-cost way to get out of debt is to complete a balance transfer. Move debt from high-interest credit card(s) over to one that offers no interest for a certain length of time. You'll pay a small fee (usually 3% of the balance), but you're bound to save a lot more than you would pay in interest charges. Balance transfer cards often have set maximum limits on how much debt you can transfer, so make sure to read the fine print before you apply. You also can't complete a transfer between cards issued from the same bank. You'll need good or excellent credit (scores 670 and greater) to be a competitive applicant for balance transfer cards, especially during the current pandemic when many financial institutions have tightened their lending. The average baby boomer is well within this credit score range, but every application is evaluated individually and there are no guarantees for approval. Check your odds of getting approved ahead of time if you're concerned. Here are some of the best 0% APR cards for balance transfers. Intro 0% APR for 20 months

U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card Learn More Information about the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 20 billing cycles on balance transfers and purchases

Regular APR 13.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 3%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee 2% to 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 20 months of no interest on balance transfers and purchases

No annual fee

Cell phone protection plan Cons No rewards program

2% to 3% foreign transaction fee

Balances must be transferred within 60 days from account opening Transfer timeline: Balances must be transferred within 60 days from account opening

Balances must be transferred within 60 days from account opening Estimated total fees and interest on debt repayment: $388 Learn More View More

Intro 0% APR for 18 months

Citi® Double Cash Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 2% cash back: 1% on all purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill

Welcome bonus No current offer

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 13.99% - 23.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 2% cash back on all purchases

Simple cash-back program that doesn't require activation or spending caps

One of the longest intro periods for balance transfers at 18 months Cons No welcome bonus, so you can’t maximize rewards during the first few months of card opening

Minimum cash-back redemption of $25

3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $443

$443 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,213 Learn More View More

Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever Learn More Information about the Citi Simplicity® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 14.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 18 months of no interest on purchases and balance transfers

No annual fee

Balances can be transferred within 4 months from account opening Cons 3% foreign transaction fee

No rewards program Transfer timeline: Balances must be transferred within 4 months from account opening

Balances must be transferred within 4 months from account opening Estimated total fees and interest on debt repayment: $595 Learn More View More

Wells Fargo Platinum Card Learn More Information about the Wells Fargo Platinum Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication. Rewards This card doesn't earn cash back, points or miles

Welcome bonus No current offer

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR 16.49% to 24.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days, then 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Long intro 0% APR period for purchases and balance transfers Cons No rewards program

3% fee charged on foreign transactions Transfer timeline: Balances must be transferred within 120 days from account opening Learn More View More

Intro 0% APR for 15 months

Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card Learn More Information about the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication. Rewards 1.5% cash rewards on every purchase

Welcome bonus $150 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR 14.49% to 24.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days, then 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Use your Wells Fargo Debit or ATM card to redeem rewards for cash at Wells Fargo ATMs ($20 increments)

Long intro 0% APR period for purchases and balance transfers

Generous welcome bonus Cons Below average 1.5% cash back

3% fee charged on foreign transactions Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $482

$482 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,809 Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus and assumes you use eligible mobile wallets for 75% of purchases your first year. Learn More View More

Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% introductory APR for the first 15 months that your account is open

Regular APR 15.49% to 25.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 3% cash back on dining and entertainment purchases and 2% at grocery stores

Ability to redeem rewards at any amount, unlike some other cards with $25 minimums

Competitive special financing offer on both new purchases and balance transfers

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons 3% fee for promotional balance transfer offers

Only consumers with good to excellent credit typically qualify Estimated cash back earned after 1 year: $546

$546 Estimated cash back earned after 5 years: $1,932 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.