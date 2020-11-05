The average millennial has $27,251 in non-mortgage consumer debt—here's how they compare to other generations

Millennials are the generation with the fastest growing debt load, which isn't surprising when you consider this cohort is increasingly having children, buying homes and continuing to pay off their student loans. According to the Experian 2020 State of Credit report, the average millennial consumer has about $27,251 in non-mortgage debt, and millennial homeowners have an average mortgage balance of $232,372. Experian reports that the $27,251 in non-mortgage consumer debt includes any revolving credit or installment loans, including credit cards, student loans, car loans and/or personal loans. While Millennials' average credit card balance is $4,651, most have their payment plans under control. Just 2.7% of millennials have fallen behind on their payments for 30 to 59 days, and even fewer (1.5%) are 60 to 89 days behind. The delinquency rate for 90- to 180-days-past-due accounts is 4.4%. Here's a full break down of Experian's 2020 findings.

2020 State of Credit Findings 2020 findings by generation Gen Z (ages 24 and younger) Millennials / Gen Y (ages 25 to 40) Gen X (ages 41 to 56) Boomers (ages 57 to 74) Silent (ages 75 and above) Average VantageScore® 654 658 676 716 729 Average number of credit cards 1.64 2.66 3.3 3.45 2.78 Average credit card balance $2197 $4651 $7718 $6747 $3988 Average revolving utilization rate 30% 30% 32% 24% 13% Average number of retail credit cards 1.64 2.1 2.59 2.63 2.21 Average retail credit card balance $1124 $1871 $2353 $2100 $1558 Average non-mortgage debt $10942 $27251 $32878 $25812 $12869 Average mortgage debt $172561 $232372 $245127 $191650 $159517 Average 30–59 days past due delinquency rates 1.60% 2.70% 3.30% 2.20% 1.20% Average 60–89 days past due delinquency rates 1.00% 1.50% 1.80% 1.20% 0.70% Average 90–180 days past due delinquency rates 2.50% 4.40% 5.30% 3.20% 1.90%

How millennials can improve their credit scores

The average millennial's VantageScore® is 658. While positive credit history is one factor in determining your credit score, it's not the only one, so millennials can't exactly blame their mediocre scores on their youth. With a score of 658, millennials sit right on the cusp of having a prime credit score, which can help improve their chances of getting approved for the best financial products and interest rates. The difference between having a 658 credit score and one higher than 660 is significant and well worth working toward. The first step to improving your score is to know where you stand. It's easy to pull your free credit report and sign up for a free credit monitoring service. CreditWise® from Capital One is a free credit monitoring service that delivers account holders their weekly updated VantageScore in addition to offering dark web scanning and social security number tracking.

CreditWise® from Capital One Learn More Information about CreditWise has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the company prior to publication. Cost Free

Credit bureaus monitored TransUnion and Experian

Credit scoring model used VantageScore

Dark web scan Yes

Identity insurance No See our methodology, terms apply.

We also recommend Experian free credit monitoring, which uses the popular FICO scoring model and shows you all of your credit cards and loans, plus their balances, in one place. This makes it easy to track your on-time payments and keep an eye on your credit usage so that it stays at a manageable level. Be sure to check for errors on your credit reports while you're at it: 26% of participants in an FTC study found at least one error on their reports that could make them appear riskier to lenders.

Experian Free Credit Monitoring Learn More On Experian's secure site Cost Free

Credit bureaus monitored Experian

Credit scoring model used FICO

Dark web scan Yes, one-time only

Identity insurance No Terms apply.

