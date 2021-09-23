This is how much of your income should go toward investing, according to experts

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

One of the most common things people ask when they start planning for their future is: How much of my income should I be investing?

If this sounds familiar, kudos to you for looking ahead. Investing not only helps you build wealth, but it also secures a nest egg for when it's time to retire. While you don't need much these days to start investing, the key is that you regularly contribute beyond your initial deposit so that you have more money to grow over time.

But just how much of your income should go toward investing? The sweet spot, according to experts, seems to be 15% of your pretax income.

Matt Rogers, a CFP and director of financial planning at eMoney Advisor, refers to the 50/15/5 rule as a guideline for how much you should be continuously investing.

According to the rule, 50% of your take-home pay should be allocated to essential expenses (housing, food, health care, transportation, child care, debt repayment), 15% of pretax income (including employer contributions) gets invested for retirement and 5% of take-home pay is used for short-term savings (like an emergency fund). This leaves 30% of your income that can be used for discretionary expenses, like entertainment and dining out, or more savings.

The 15% rule assumes investors start early in their career. A good place to begin getting to 15% is by making sure you are contributing enough to meet any 401(k) employer match, if your company offers one.

"If young workers struggle to achieve the 15% goal immediately, it's important for them to save as much as possible and increase contributions by one or two points as they earn more income," Rogers tells Select. Many employers will automatically increase your contribution annually, so look to see if that is an option for you.

Individuals can see how their budget stacks up against the 50/15/5 guidelines by using Fidelity's online savings and spending tool.