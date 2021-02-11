Valentine's Day spending is expected to double since last year—here's who is splurging the most

Shoppers purchasing gifts for Valentine's Day expect to spend $163 on their significant other this year, a recent study from RetailMeNot found. This anticipated spend is nearly double from last year's holiday, when shoppers had planned to spend $85.

Despite the tough economic challenges amid the pandemic, spending on our sweethearts this Valentine's Day is up. And in fact, it may just be the pandemic that is affording people to splurge more than they did in years prior.

"I suspect people are spending almost double this year because they aren't traveling as much, going to concerts, dining out, etc., so they have additional resources and are choosing to spend money on other things, in this case Valentine's Day gifts for others they appreciate," Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot's shopping & trends expert, tells CNBC Select.

RetailMeNot's study also revealed how shoppers' relationship statuses play into their willingness to spend. Engaged couples reported planning to spend $243, while newlyweds earmarked $317 for their partner and partners married for over 10 years allocated $467.

No matter your relationship status, below we round up some spending tips as you head into your love-filled weekend.