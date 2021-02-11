Valentine's Day spending is expected to double since last year—here's who is splurging the most

Shoppers purchasing gifts for Valentine's Day expect to spend $163 on their significant other this year, a recent study from RetailMeNot found. This anticipated spend is nearly double from last year's holiday, when shoppers had planned to spend $85.
Despite the tough economic challenges amid the pandemic, spending on our sweethearts this Valentine's Day is up. And in fact, it may just be the pandemic that is affording people to splurge more than they did in years prior.
"I suspect people are spending almost double this year because they aren't traveling as much, going to concerts, dining out, etc., so they have additional resources and are choosing to spend money on other things, in this case Valentine's Day gifts for others they appreciate," Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot's shopping & trends expert, tells CNBC Select.
RetailMeNot's study also revealed how shoppers' relationship statuses play into their willingness to spend. Engaged couples reported planning to spend $243, while newlyweds earmarked $317 for their partner and partners married for over 10 years allocated $467.
No matter your relationship status, below we round up some spending tips as you head into your love-filled weekend.
With the continued social distancing and travel restrictions at play, a quarantine Valentine's Day this year surely makes it different from all the other years of celebrating. You can still show affection for your significant other even by staying at home.
Here are a few spending tips CNBC Select rounded up for this unique Valentine's Day:
While Valentine's Day spending is up this year, you can take advantage of rewards to make it an affordable special occasion. That credit card sitting in your wallet likely offers some type of special offers, points or cash back so both you and your loved one earn more when you spend this weekend. And if you're looking for a new card with offers, there is still a little time to apply.
*American Express® Gold Card Uber Cash benefit is only applicable to U.S. Eats orders and rides. Card must be added to the Uber app to receive the Uber Cash benefit.