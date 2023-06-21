How to change your name on a credit report

Below, CNBC Select breaks down the steps to change your full name with each of the credit bureaus to avoid any disruptions to your credit history.

However, if you're a transgender or non-binary person changing your full name to match your gender identity, things get much more complicated. You can look forward to navigating the bureaucracies of multiple government and financial institutions.

It's a little easier when you're only changing your last name: after you update your name with your creditors, they'll update the credit bureaus, and the reports will reflect your new name automatically.

What's in a name? Turns out a lot of paperwork, at least when it comes to ensuring your credit reports reflect a new legal moniker.

Before you can request a name change with the credit bureaus, you need to make sure your other important records are in order. These typically include:

Once you've taken care of your essential documents and records, you can request a name change with the three credit bureaus — Experian , Equifax and TransUnion . When you're changing your name to affirm your gender identity, the bureaus will also remove your previous name (or "deadname").

Your credit reports reflect certain personal information , such as your address and place of employment as you've shared on your credit applications. However, they don't show gender, so you won't have to worry about updating this identifier when you're changing your name.

You'll need to update your name with each bureau separately, and each has a different process you'll need to complete.

Experian

Experian requires a few documents that confirm your name change. These include a copy of the court order reflecting your legal name change, a government-issued ID card with either your old or new legal name, and a dated copy of a utility, bank or insurance statement with either your old or new legal name and your current mailing address.

You can request the name change and upload the supporting documents online. You'll first need to enter your identifying information as it currently appears on your credit report so that Experian can locate your file. You'll also be prompted to submit your Social Security number (SSN), date of birth and all the addresses you've lived at in the past two years.

As you're filling out the form, remember to include a note in the explanation field saying that you're legally changing your name and not disputing the name appearing on your credit report. Experian suggests writing something along the lines of, "My legal name is now _____; please see attached documents".

If you'd rather report your name change by mail, you can send a letter explaining you'd like to change your legal name on your credit report. Make sure to also attach copies of the supporting documents. Mail the letter and documents to:

Experian

P.O. Box 4500

Allen, TX 75013

Equifax

The easiest way to change your legal name on your Equifax credit report is to sign up for a free myEquifax account (if you don't already have one) under your former name. Again, using your deadname at this stage is necessary for the credit bureau to locate your information. After that, you can navigate to the dispute center and request a name change using supporting documents, including:

Your name change court order with your former and new name, current driver's license, or Social Security card with your new name to verify your legal name

Your updated Social Security card, a pay stub, or Medicare/Medicaid card to verify your SSN

A utility or phone bill, pay stub or bank statement with your new legal name and current address

Your state ID or passport to verify your date of birth

Filing a request to change your name is free. You also have the option to mail the documents to the following address:

Equifax Information Services

P.O. Box 740256

Atlanta, GA 30374-0256

If you need help, you can call Equifax at (866) 349-5191.

TransUnion

TransUnion recommends updating the information on all of your financial accounts before reaching out to the bureau. Unlike the other two bureaus, TransUnion doesn't offer a way to complete the name change process online. Instead, you can mail a letter requesting the name change that includes your address, date of birth and SSN along with supporting documents to:

TransUnion Consumer Solutions

P.O. Box 2000

Chester, PA 19016-2000

TransUnion doesn't provide a definitive list of required documents but states that what it needs "will likely be the court order regarding your name change". For more information, you can call the bureau at (833) 395-6938 and get guidance on the process.