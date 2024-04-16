LendingClub review: Checking and savings accounts, CDs and more

Compare offers to find the best savings account

LendingClub Checking and Debit Card

LendingClub Rewards Checking Account offers 1% unlimited cash back on qualified purchases with your debit card. It's rare for a debit card to feature a cash-back benefit, and earning some money on your spending is almost always welcome. To qualify for the cash-back benefit, your account must maintain an average monthly balance of at least $2,500 or receive at least $2,500 in qualifying direct deposits every month. Other features include: 0.10% APY for balances between $2,500.00 and $99,999.99; and 0.15% APY for balances of $100,000.00 or more

Minimum opening deposit of $25

No ATM fees and unlimited ATM fee rebates for ATM fees charged by other banks

No overdraft or maintenance fees

LendingClub Rewards Checking Learn More On Axos Bank®'s secure site Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 0.10% APY for balances between $2,500.00 and $99,999.99; and 0.15% APY for balances of $100,000.00 or more; no APY if don't meet requirements

Minimum deposit to open $25

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Free ATM network None

ATM fee reimbursement Unlimited surcharge rebates for ATM fees charged by other banks and ATM owners

Overdraft fee None

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply. Pros High APY for a checking account

Low minimum deposit required

No minimum balance

No monthly fees

Offers ATM fee surcharge rebates

No overdraft fee Cons Requirements to earn APY

No ATM network Learn More View More

LendingClub High-Yield Savings Account

The LendingClub High-Yield Savings Account boasts one of the highest APYs around, which is why it's on our list of best high-yield savings accounts. You need to place a minimum deposit of $100 to open the account, but there are no minimum balance requirements or monthly maintenance fees. Account holders can also take advantage of the free ATM card that LendingClub offers, which makes it easier to access your savings and withdraw funds whenever you'd like.

LendingClub High-Yield Savings Learn More LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 5.00%

Minimum balance No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions None

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes Terms apply. Pros Strong APY

No minimum balance required

No monthly fees

Free ATM card and no ATM fees Cons $100 minimum opening deposit required, though there's no minimum balance after that

No physical branch locations Learn More View More

LendingClub Certificates of Deposit

LendingClub CD terms range from 6 months to 5 years, and you must make a minimum deposit of $2,500 to open an account. While LendingClub's CDs have high APYs, you can find CDs from competitors that have similar rates without the minimum deposit requirement.

LendingClub CDs Learn More Annual Percentage Yield (APY) From 4.00% to 5.15% APY

Terms From 6 months to 5 years

Minimum deposit $2,500

Monthly fee None

Early withdrawal penalty fee Early withdrawal penalty applies. For terms 1 year or less, the penalty is 90 days simple interest. For terms greater than 1 year, the penalty is 180 days simple interest. Terms apply. Pros Above-average APYs

Range of CD terms

No monthly fee Cons $2,500 minimum deposit

You can't access your money before your CD term ends

Early withdrawal penalty fees apply

No physical branch locations Learn More View More

Other products offered

LendingClub also offers a variety of other products, including: Business checking accounts

Personal loans

Business loans

Auto refinancing

How LendingClub Bank compares

LendingClub's high APYs and ease of use make it a strong contender for your business, but if you're looking for an alternative both Ally Bank and SoFi make a good case for themselves. The Ally Savings Account, for example, offers a high APY (though typically not as high as LendingClub's) and doesn't require a minimum deposit, balance or monthly fees. And if LendingClub's $2500 minimum fund for CDs rubs you the wrong way, you should know Ally also offers CDs at competitive rates that don't require a minimum fund to open.

Ally Bank Savings Account Learn More Ally Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.25% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Unlimited withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee $10 per transaction

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes, if have an Ally checking account

Terms apply. Read our Ally Bank Savings Account review.

Ally Bank Spending Account Learn More Ally Bank is a Member FDIC. Monthly maintenance fee $0

Minimum deposit to open $0

Minimum balance None

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 0.10% less than $15,000 minimum daily balance; 0.25% over $15,000 minimum daily balance

Free ATM network 43,000+ Allpoint® ATMs

ATM fee reimbursement Up to $10 per statement cycle

Overdraft fee $0

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply.

If you know you'll set up a monthly direct deposit to your account, then the SoFi Checking and Savings Account makes for a great choice thanks to its high APY. Similar to Ally and LendingClub, this SoFi account doesn't have any monthly fees, minimum deposits, or a minimum monthly balance. SoFi also gives new account holders (or current account holders who haven't set up a direct deposit ) a bonus worth up to $300 if they direct deposit a certain amount of money within a specific timeframe. You earn the full $300 when you direct deposit a total of at least $5,000 into the account within 25 days of your first direct deposit. If you only direct deposit between $1,000 and $4,999.99, you'll still get a $50 bonus.

SoFi Checking and Savings Learn More SoFi Bank, N.A. is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Members with direct deposit earn 4.60% APY on savings, no minimum balance needed. Members without direct deposit earn 1.20% APY on savings balances, and everyone earns 0.50% APY on checking balances.

Welcome bonus Earn a $300 welcome bonus when you direct deposit a total of $5,000 or more within 25 days of your first direct deposit. Get a $50 welcome bonus when you direct deposit between $1,000 and $4,999.99 within 25 days of your first direct deposit.

Fees No monthly fee and no excessive transaction fees.

No-fee overdraft protection No-fee Overdraft Coverage up to $50 for SoFi members with $1,000 or more in total monthly direct deposits. Purchases exceeding $50 are declined.

Offer ATM card? Yes, this account offers a debit card that allows purchases and ATM withdrawals. Terms apply.

Offer checking account? Yes, bundled with savings account.

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle. Transaction amount limits apply.

Why trust CNBC Select?

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.