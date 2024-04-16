Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
UFB Secure Savings
Learn More
Terms Apply
UFB Secure Savings
Up to 5.25% APY on one of our top picks for best savings accounts plus, no monthly fee
Accredited Debt Relief
Learn More
Terms Apply
Accredited Debt Relief
Accredited Debt Relief helps consumers with over $30,000 of debt
LendingClub High-Yield Savings
Learn More
Terms Apply
LendingClub High-Yield Savings
Our top pick for best savings accounts for its strong APY and an ATM card with no ATM fees
Choice Home Warranty
Learn More
Terms Apply
Choice Home Warranty
Protects 25+ systems & appliances. Free quote + $50 off + 1 month free
Freedom Debt Relief
Learn More
Terms Apply
Freedom Debt Relief
Freedom Debt Relief can help clients get started without fees up front
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links. This commission may impact how and where certain products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). Read more about Select on CNBC and on NBC News, and click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.

Compare Savings Accounts

Learn More
Banking

LendingClub review: Checking and savings accounts, CDs and more

High APYs and a checking account with a cash-back benefit make this online bank worth a look.

thumbnail
Andreina Rodriguez@/in/andreina-rodriguez-33b505134@andreina_rodrgz
Share

If you don't mind a banking experience that's 100% digital, the world of online-only banks and fintechs offers some of the highest APYs for your money. LendingClub distinguishes itself from other online banks with its above-average interest rates and a checking account that lets qualifying depositors earn cash back for debit card transactions.

Below, CNBC Select examines LendingClub's banking offerings and how it stacks up to its competitors.  

What we'll cover

Compare offers to find the best savings account

LendingClub Checking and Debit Card  

LendingClub Rewards Checking Account offers 1% unlimited cash back on qualified purchases with your debit card. It's rare for a debit card to feature a cash-back benefit, and earning some money on your spending is almost always welcome.

To qualify for the cash-back benefit, your account must maintain an average monthly balance of at least $2,500 or receive at least $2,500 in qualifying direct deposits every month.

Other features include: 

  • 0.10% APY for balances between $2,500.00 and $99,999.99; and 0.15% APY for balances of $100,000.00 or more 
  • Minimum opening deposit of $25 
  • No ATM fees and unlimited ATM fee rebates for ATM fees charged by other banks  
  • No overdraft or maintenance fees 

LendingClub Rewards Checking

Learn More
On Axos Bank®'s secure site

  • Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

    0.10% APY for balances between $2,500.00 and $99,999.99; and 0.15% APY for balances of $100,000.00 or more; no APY if don't meet requirements

  • Minimum deposit to open

    $25

  • Minimum balance

    None

  • Monthly fee

    None

  • Free ATM network

    None

  • ATM fee reimbursement

    Unlimited surcharge rebates for ATM fees charged by other banks and ATM owners

  • Overdraft fee

    None

  • Mobile check deposit

    Yes

Terms apply.

Pros

  • High APY for a checking account
  • Low minimum deposit required
  • No minimum balance
  • No monthly fees
  • Offers ATM fee surcharge rebates
  • No overdraft fee

Cons

  • Requirements to earn APY
  • No ATM network
Learn More
View More

LendingClub High-Yield Savings Account  

The LendingClub High-Yield Savings Account boasts one of the highest APYs around, which is why it's on our list of best high-yield savings accounts. You need to place a minimum deposit of $100 to open the account, but there are no minimum balance requirements or monthly maintenance fees.

Account holders can also take advantage of the free ATM card that LendingClub offers, which makes it easier to access your savings and withdraw funds whenever you'd like.

LendingClub High-Yield Savings

Learn More
LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC

  • Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

    5.00%

  • Minimum balance

    No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account

  • Monthly fee

    None

  • Maximum transactions

    None

  • Excessive transactions fee

    None

  • Overdraft fees

    N/A

  • Offer checking account?

    Yes

  • Offer ATM card?

    Yes

Terms apply.

Pros

  • Strong APY
  • No minimum balance required
  • No monthly fees
  • Free ATM card and no ATM fees

Cons

  • $100 minimum opening deposit required, though there's no minimum balance after that
  • No physical branch locations
Learn More
View More

LendingClub Certificates of Deposit 

LendingClub CD terms range from 6 months to 5 years, and you must make a minimum deposit of $2,500 to open an account. While LendingClub's CDs have high APYs, you can find CDs from competitors that have similar rates without the minimum deposit requirement.

LendingClub CDs

Learn More

  • Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

    From 4.00% to 5.15% APY

  • Terms

    From 6 months to 5 years

  • Minimum deposit

    $2,500

  • Monthly fee

    None

  • Early withdrawal penalty fee

    Early withdrawal penalty applies. For terms 1 year or less, the penalty is 90 days simple interest. For terms greater than 1 year, the penalty is 180 days simple interest.

Terms apply.

Pros

  • Above-average APYs
  • Range of CD terms
  • No monthly fee

Cons

  • $2,500 minimum deposit
  • You can't access your money before your CD term ends
  • Early withdrawal penalty fees apply
  • No physical branch locations
Learn More
View More

Other products offered

LendingClub also offers a variety of other products, including: 

  • Business checking accounts 
  • Personal loans 
  • Business loans 
  • Auto refinancing  

Compare offers to find the best checking account

How LendingClub Bank compares 

LendingClub's high APYs and ease of use make it a strong contender for your business, but if you're looking for an alternative both Ally Bank and SoFi make a good case for themselves.

The Ally Savings Account, for example, offers a high APY (though typically not as high as LendingClub's) and doesn't require a minimum deposit, balance or monthly fees. And if LendingClub's $2500 minimum fund for CDs rubs you the wrong way, you should know Ally also offers CDs at competitive rates that don't require a minimum fund to open.  

Ally Bank Savings Account

Learn More
Ally Bank is a Member FDIC.

  • Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

    4.25% APY

  • Minimum balance

    None

  • Monthly fee

    None

  • Maximum transactions

    Unlimited withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

  • Excessive transactions fee

    $10 per transaction

  • Overdraft fee

    None

  • Offer checking account?

    Yes

  • Offer ATM card?

    Yes, if have an Ally checking account

  • Terms apply.

Read our Ally Bank Savings Account review.

Ally Bank Spending Account

Learn More
Ally Bank is a Member FDIC.

  • Monthly maintenance fee

    $0

  • Minimum deposit to open

    $0

  • Minimum balance

    None

  • Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

    0.10% less than $15,000 minimum daily balance; 0.25% over $15,000 minimum daily balance

  • Free ATM network

    43,000+ Allpoint® ATMs

  • ATM fee reimbursement

    Up to $10 per statement cycle

  • Overdraft fee

    $0

  • Mobile check deposit

    Yes

Terms apply.

If you know you'll set up a monthly direct deposit to your account, then the SoFi Checking and Savings Account makes for a great choice thanks to its high APY. Similar to Ally and LendingClub, this SoFi account doesn't have any monthly fees, minimum deposits, or a minimum monthly balance.

SoFi also gives new account holders (or current account holders who haven't set up a direct deposit ) a bonus worth up to $300 if they direct deposit a certain amount of money within a specific timeframe. You earn the full $300 when you direct deposit a total of at least $5,000 into the account within 25 days of your first direct deposit. If you only direct deposit between $1,000 and $4,999.99, you'll still get a $50 bonus.

SoFi Checking and Savings

Learn More
SoFi Bank, N.A. is a Member FDIC.

  • Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

    Members with direct deposit earn 4.60% APY on savings, no minimum balance needed. Members without direct deposit earn 1.20% APY on savings balances, and everyone earns 0.50% APY on checking balances.

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn a $300 welcome bonus when you direct deposit a total of $5,000 or more within 25 days of your first direct deposit. Get a $50 welcome bonus when you direct deposit between $1,000 and $4,999.99 within 25 days of your first direct deposit.

  • Fees

    No monthly fee and no excessive transaction fees.

  • No-fee overdraft protection

    No-fee Overdraft Coverage up to $50 for SoFi members with $1,000 or more in total monthly direct deposits. Purchases exceeding $50 are declined.

  • Offer ATM card?

    Yes, this account offers a debit card that allows purchases and ATM withdrawals. Terms apply.

  • Offer checking account?

    Yes, bundled with savings account.

  • Maximum transactions

    Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle. Transaction amount limits apply.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter!

Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every banking review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of banking products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics.

Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cardsbanking and money, and follow us on TikTokFacebookInstagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Enter to win an iPad from CNBC Select. We're giving away an iPad to one lucky winner who fills out our survey about personal finance interests and habits(NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Legal residents of the 50 US or DC who are 18 or older. Ends 5/8/24. Limit 1 entry per person. Sponsors: CNBC Select and NBCUniversal Media, LLC.)

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Chime
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chime
Chime offers online-only accounts that minimize fees plus, get paid up to 2 days early with direct deposits
Find the right savings account for you
Learn More
Terms Apply
Find the right savings account for you
Help your money grow by finding the savings account that offers the best rates and features for you
Latest